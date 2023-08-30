Technical View | Nifty fails to sustain smart rally, likely to see further weakness in short term

Nifty likely to see further weakness in short term

The Nifty50 showed a smart rally, which was on expected lines, rising more than 100 points in the morning, but the late-hour profit-taking wiped out most of the gains and the index closed flat on August 30, ahead of tomorrow's monthly F&O expiry. This looked like a bearish counterattack and hence further correction can drag the index up to 19,200, whereas 19,400-19,500 is expected to be an immediate resistance area, experts said.

The Nifty50 opened higher at 19,433 and hit an intraday high of 19,456. But there was profit booking pressure in the last hour of trade, resulting in the index falling up to 19,335. However, the bit of buying in the last minutes helped the index closed with 5 points gains at 19,347.50, impacted by selling in banks.

The index has formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with lower-than-average volumes, but continued making higher highs and higher lows for the third consecutive session.

"Technically, this pattern indicates a bearish counterattack-type candle pattern after a small bounce. The negative chart pattern like lower tops and bottoms (from the record high of 19,992 on July 20) is intact on the daily chart and Wednesday's high of 19,452 could now be considered as a new lower top of the sequence. Hence, one may expect further weakness in the short term," Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities said.

He feels the short-term trend of the Nifty remains choppy.

"The lack of strength to sustain the upside bounce on Wednesday could possibly drag the Nifty down to its immediate supports of 19,250-19,200 levels in the short term. On the upper side, 19,450 is likely to be a strong resistance," Shetti said.

The option data also indicated that the 19,400-19,500 range is likely to be critical resistance for the Nifty, with support at 19,300-19,200.

We have seen maximum Call open interest at 19,500 strike, followed by 19,400 strike, with meaningful Call writing at 19,400 strike, then 19,600 and 19,500 strikes, whereas the maximum Put open interest was at 19,300 strike, followed by 19,200 strike, with writing at 19,200 strike, then 19,400 strike.

Bank Nifty

The Bank Nifty has formed a long bearish candlestick pattern on the daily scale and failed to hold on to 50-day EMA (exponential moving average placed at 44,484) as well as 10-day EMA (44,339). Further, it failed to hold on to 44,500, which was an immediate resistance for the index, though it had a strong opening today.

The index experienced a significant bearish takeover, leading to a rapid correction of 547 points from the day's high of 44,780 and closing with a 263-point loss at 44,233.

"As the index navigates this downward movement, its next significant support on the downside is positioned at 44,000. This level is crucial, given the substantial open interest built up on the Put side," Kunal Shah, senior technical & derivative analyst at LKP Securities said.

He feels the overall market sentiment remains bearish, with considerable resistance anticipated around the range of 44,500 to 44,700 levels.

However, the broader markets maintained outperformance with positive breadth in the ratio of 3:2. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 0.7 percent and 1 percent respectively.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.