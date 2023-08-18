Technical View | Nifty fails to hold intraday bounce, 19,250 to be crucial next week

Nifty fails to hold intraday bounce

The Nifty50 has failed to hold on to the intraday recovery and closed the final day of the week with a third of a percent loss on August 18. The index continued forming lower highs and lower lows on the daily charts, but smartly defended 19,250 levels for the second time during the week.

Hence, the said zone is expected to play a crucial role as if it closes below the same, then 19,000 can be seen on the downside, whereas holding the same can face resistance at the 19,400-19,500 mark, experts said.

The Nifty opened lower at 19,302 and hit a day's low of 19,254 in the morning. The index smartly bounced back in the last couple of hours of trade but could not hold it for long. Finally, it settled the trade with 55 points loss at 19,310 forming a Doji kind of candlestick pattern on the daily scale as the closing was near opening levels.

During the week, the index fell 118 points and formed a bearish candlestick pattern, making lower highs for the fourth consecutive week.

"Negative chart pattern like lower highs and lows is intact and the Nifty is currently on the way down to form a new lower low. We observe a broader triangle-type pattern on the daily chart and the market is currently placed at the edge of breaking below the lower support of 19,250 levels," Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities said.

He feels the short-term trend of Nifty continues to be weak with rangebound action.

"There is a possibility of downside breakout of the immediate support of 19,250 levels and the Nifty could slide down to another base area of 19,100-19,000 levels in the near term. Any upside bounce could find resistance around 19,400 levels," Nagaraj said.

On the options front, the maximum Call open interest was seen at 19,400 strike, followed by 19,500 strike with meaningful Call writing at 19,400 strike and then 19,300 strike. On the Put side, we have maximum open interest at 19,300 strike followed by 19,200 strike with writing at similar strikes in a similar sequence.

The above data also indicated that 19,400-19,500 is likely to be an immediate resistance zone for the Nifty, with support at 19,300-19,200 levels.

Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty has continued with its losing streak and closed in the negative for the seventh consecutive trading session, falling 40 points to 43,851, but still holding 43,600, which can be critical next week for further downside.

For the week, it was down 348 points or 0.8 percent and formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the weekly scale making lower highs and lower lows formation for the third straight week.

"It has reached the 20-week moving average (43,871) and hence the fall may not be severe from current levels. The trend is still negative, however, oversold," Jatin Gedia, technical research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said.

He further said, "We can observe divergence on the hourly charts, however, it needs to be confirmed by the price. Until Bank Nifty trades below 44,000, we can expect the weakness to continue. On the downside, it can slip towards 43,500."

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.