Technical View | Nifty fails to hold crucial resistance of 18,200, forms bearish candle ahead of F&O expiry

The Nifty50 failed to hold on to crucial resistance of 18,200 due to profit booking at higher levels in the afternoon and finally closed flat with a negative bias while taking support at 50 DEMA (days exponential moving average - 18,099) for the second straight session on January 24, ahead of monthly expiry of futures amd options contracts tomorrow.

Overall, the rangebound trade has continued for almost a month now and the said range has gradually been shifting higher. Traders seem to be looking cautious ahead of important events - Union Budget and FOMC meet - next week.

The index has opened sharply higher and hit an intraday high of 18,201, but as the day progressed, it lost those gains and hit an intraday low of 18,079 in the afternoon. The index did show some recovery in late trade and closed flat at 18,118.30, down 0.20 point.

It has formed a bearish candle on the daily charts as the closing was lower than opening levels, but maintained a higher high higher low formation for the second straight session.

Going forward, the psychological 18,000 mark is expected to be crucial support for the index and 18,200 is likely to be a key resistance area as surpassing the same on a closing basis can take the index to 18,300-18,500 levels, experts said. "The Nifty has found resistance near 18,200 and has also formed a double top formation on intraday charts which is broadly negative. In addition, the index has also formed a small bearish candle indicating further weakness from the current levels," Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities said.

Apollo Pipes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 236.68 crore, up 24.02% Y-o-Y For the bulls, he feels that 18,200 would be the fresh breakout level and above the same it could move up to 18,400-18,500. On the flip side, 18,050 or 20-day SMA would be the sacrosanct support zone and below the same the index could slip to 17,900, the market expert said. Per Option data, the expected trading range for the Nifty50 for coming sessions would be 17,900-18,250 area. On Option front, the monthly maximum Call open interest was seen at 18,200 strike followed by 18,100 strike, with Call writing at 18,200 strike and 18,150 strike. On the Put side, we have seen maximum open interest at 18,100 strike followed by 18,000 strike, with writing at 18,000 strike then 17,900 strike. India VIX was up by 0.29 percent from 13.62 to 13.66 level, which has been a supporting factor for the market. Bank Nifty opened higher with gains of around 175 points at 42,994 and hit an intraday high of 46,078, but failed to hold the same and drifted towards 42,615 level. The banking index fell 88 points to close at 42,733 and formed a bearish candle on the daily scale. "The Bank Nifty index failed to surpass the hurdle of 43,000, where the highest open interest is built up on the Call side. The index's immediate downside support is visible at 42,500, which if breached will result in additional selling pressure," Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said. The index remains in the rangebound territory between 42,500 and 43,000, and a break on either side will lead to trending moves, he says. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Sunil Shankar Matkar