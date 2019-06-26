Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle; stay long if no jitters on June expiry day

Nifty ended in green for the second consecutive session on June 26 ahead of June derivative expiry. The rally was led by banks, metals and pharma stocks riding on optimism over US-China trade deal.

Nifty managed to close above 50-DEMA and formed bullish candle on daily charts. The index has also given a seven day's consolidation breakout from its trading range of 11,625 to 11,850. Hence the index can move towards 12,000 unless there are any expiry jitters, experts said.

Nifty opened lower at 11,768.15 on weak global cues and hit a day's low of 11,757.55 in early trade. It later rebounded and extended gains as the day progressed to hit day's high of 11,871.85 in late trade. The index closed higher by 51 points at 11,847.50.

"Nifty appears to have registered a breakout not only from its 4-day old consolidation zone of 11,843–11,635 but also from a descending channel which was in progress from the corrective swing highs of 12,100 for last 15 days. Interestingly, these breakouts are projecting a target between 12,000–12,050, which also coincide with its interim top," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

Though if Nifty slips below 11,757, then the current bullish outlook shall get negated and Nifty may once again move in a 200-point range with downside targets placed around 11,650, he added.

For Nifty options, maximum Put open interest (OI) was at 11,700 followed by 11,800 while maximum Call OI was at 12,000 followed by 11,900. Meaningful Put writing was seen at 11,800 followed by 11,850 while Call writing was seen at 11,950 followed by 11,900.

Fresh Put writing with a shift in Put OI congestion to higher strike suggests a trading range in between 11,750-11,950, experts said.

India VIX fell 1.73 percent to 14.75.

Bank Nifty opened positive and witnessed buying momentum throughout the session to extend its gains towards 31,200. The index closed 315.30 points higher at 31,162.35.

It formed a bullish candle on the daily scale and given consolidation breakout after seven trading sessions to hold above 31,000 level.

"The index has surpassed its falling supply trend line and is negating its lower highs, lower lows on the weekly scale. Now it has to continue to hold above 30,800 to extend its move towards 31,313, then 31,500; while on the downside, support is seen at 30,600," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.