Technical View | Nifty ends lower, experts say 18,000 will be the decisive level

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 17, 2023 / 05:35 PM IST

A recovery is likely if the Nifty stays above 17,880, the day’s low. On the higher end,18,150 will act as resistance

The Nifty traded in negative terrain throughout the session and closed half a percent lower on February 17, tracking weak global cues.

The US dollar index jumped to a six-week high amid rising expectations for more rate hikes after hawkish commentary by Federal Reserve officials.

The Nifty has formed a small-bodied bearish candle with long upper-lower shadow on the daily charts, indicating the tug of war between the bulls and the bears.

It slipped below the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) of 17,964 but managed to hold the falling resistance trendline adjoining the highs from December 1, 2022 and January 24, 2023. It also took support at 17,900.