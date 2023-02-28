 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty ends below 200 DMA for the first time in 20 weeks, down 1,600 points from record high

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 28, 2023 / 05:30 PM IST

On the monthly scale, the index lost more than 2 percent and formed a big bearish candle for the third straight month. The index is down 1,600 points from the record high of 18,887 it hit on December 1

The Nifty closed in the red yet again on February 28, extending losses for the eighth session in a row and also ending the month 2 percent down.

The index opened lower at 17,383 but made some recovery only to squander the gains amid volatility. It dropped to the day’s low of 17,255 in the afternoon but narrowed the losses in the last hour of trade, closing 89 points down at 17,304.

It formed a bearish candlestick on the daily charts, making lower highs and lower lows for the ninth session in a row.

The index also closed below its 200-day moving average (DMA) of 17,383 as well as the budget day low of 17,353, which is worrying market participants. This was the first time in 20 weeks that the index settled below 200 DMA. The last time it was on October 11, 2022.