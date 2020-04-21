Technical View: Nifty dips below 9k to form bearish candle, use sell on rise strategy

The Nifty50 saw a gap-down opening and closed below the psychologically important 9,000-mark on April 21 following weakness in global peers after US crude oil price crash. The imminent global slowdown triggered by the coronavirus outbreak and weak Infosys earnings also dented sentiment.

The index witnessed its second-biggest single-day fall of the month to form a small bodied bearish candle on daily charts, as closing was lower than opening levels.

The Nifty appears to have kicked in a fresh leg of a downswing, as it witnessed a strong gap down opening which remained unfilled throughout the session.

Hence, experts feel unless it closes above 9,230 levels, all pull-back attempts on upside should be considered as an opportunity to create fresh short positions.

The Nifty opened sharply lower at 9,016.95 and remained under pressure throughout session to hit an intraday low of 8,909.40. The index closed at 8,981.45, down 280.40 points, or 3.03 percent.

"In the next trading session if it slips below 8,900 levels, then it can initially extend its downswing towards 8,821 levels. However, if the bear market rally from the lows of 7,511 – 9,390 levels registered an intermediate top around 9,390 levels then eventually the current leg of downswing shall witness deeper cuts with targets placed between 8,200–7,850 levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist–Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

Mohammad said for the time, positional traders with a high-risk appetite should remain short with a stop above 9,390 and look for bigger targets.

Intraday traders should consider fresh shorts below 8,900 levels for a modest target of 8,820 levels with a stop above 9,000 levels, he added.

The Nifty Bank also saw a sharp gap-down opening of 710 points and slipped to 19,247.95 intraday, before closing at 19,409.30, down 1,113.35 points or 5.42 percent. The index formed a bearish candle on daily charts.

"The Nifty Bank hints an early sign of a failed breakout and more clarity will emerge in the next one or two sessions. A breach below 18,700 support level will be negative and traders should look to short sell below the mentioned level," Manav Chopra, CMT, Head Research - Equity at Indiabulls Securities said.

A close below 18,500 would terminate the relief rally and the next phase of bear move would begin, he said. "Overall, the Nifty Bank has underperformed the benchmark index. The support is placed at 18,700-18,300, while the resistance is seen at 19,900-20,200."