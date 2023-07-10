Technical View | Nifty defends 19,300 amid rangebound trade, crucial for another attempt towards record high

Stock Market

A rangebound trade was seen throughout the session on July 10 as the Nifty50 largely remained in the positive terrain, though there were a couple of attempts to break the previous day's closing but were immediately covered by bulls.

The Nifty50 opened at 19,400, where we still have the maximum pain for Options holders, and hit an intraday high of 19,436. The index tried multiple times to hold the opening level but failed and hit a day's low of 19,327 in late trade. The index immediately showed recovery from the day's low and finally settled with 24 points gains at 19,356, forming a small bearish candlestick pattern with minor upper and lower shadows on the daily charts. This pattern was formed within the previous day's range, hence can be considered as an Inside Bar kind of pattern.

The Nifty50 smartly defended 19,300 levels, which can be crucial for further upside towards a record high, but if it breaks then 19,200-19,000 will be an area to watch, experts said.

"After the sharp weakness of Friday, Nifty failing to show any follow-through weakness in subsequent sessions could be a sigh of relief for bulls. There is a possibility of another attempt to scale towards the upper range of 19,500 levels in the short term," Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities said.

However, he feels any weakness below the immediate support of 19,300 could lead Nifty towards the next crucial support of 19,200-19,000 levels in the near term. Fresh buying could only emerge on a decisive upside breakout above 19,500 levels, he said.

On the Options data, the maximum Call open interest was at 19,400 strike, followed by 19,500 strike, which can be crucial levels for further upside in the Nifty, with meaningful Call writing at 19,700 strike, then 19,600 strike, which can be the next resistance levels in case of a decisive close above 19,500 mark.

On the Put side, we have maximum open interest at 19,400 strike, followed by 19,300 strike, with Put writing at 19,200 strike, then 18,900 strike.

"The Nifty index, based on open interest data, is set to remain sideways for this week’s expiry with a hint of profit booking likely to continue," Rahul K Ghose, Founder & CEO at Hedged said.

As playing a directional view might not be prudent at this point, traders are recommended to initiate short straddles with offsets until 19,500 gets taken out on the upside or 19,100 on the downside, he advised. Short straddle means the selling of Put and Call of the same strike and expiry date.

Bank Nifty

On the other hand, Rahul said Bank Nifty has a broader range pegged between 44,000 and 45,500. This range should be the case even for the July monthly expiry unless we see a sharp rise in Put writers at the 45,000 PE strike, he added.

The banking index remained below the 45,000 mark for yet another session, closing with 64 points losses at 44,861 and formed a bearish candlestick pattern with small upper and lower shadows on the daily charts. The index settled within the gap of July 3 and made lower highs formation for the fourth consecutive session.

The index has crucial support at the horizontal resistance trendline, which comes to around 44,500 levels. Breaking the same can bring more correction in the Bank Nifty, experts said.

