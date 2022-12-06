 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Technical View | Nifty defends 18,600 again ahead of RBI interest rate decision, experts say volatility likely to end soon

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 06, 2022 / 04:55 PM IST

The Nifty is soon expected to resume its journey towards earlier swing highs, with crucial supports at 18,600-18,500, experts said

Representative image

The Nifty closed 0.3 percent lower after yet another volatile session but defended the vital 18,600 level on December 6, as information technology, metal, pharma, and auto stocks pulled the market down on the eve of the RBI’s rate decision.

After opening 100 points lower at 18,601, the index hit an intraday high of 18,655 but slipped and closed 58 down at 18,643.

It formed a bullish candle on the daily charts as the closing was higher than the opening level. The index is expected to end the current consolidation soon and may resume its upward journey towards earlier swing highs, with crucial supports at 18,600-18,500 levels, experts said.

"Channel study shows that the index has reached near lower end of rising channel on the hourly as well as daily chart. Thus, this is a high probability level for the index to start the next leg on the upside. Initial resistance zone is at 18,700-18,730," Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said.

The Nifty is expected to surpass the recent high of 18,888 and target 19,000 in the short term, he said. This bullish stance would be reversed if the index slips below 18,500 on a closing basis, the market expert said.

On the options front, the maximum Call open interest remained at 19,000 strike followed by 20,000 strike, with Call writing at 18,700 strike then 18,600 and 18,800 strikes.