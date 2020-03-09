Technical View: Nifty cracks 5% to form large bearish candle again; experts say avoid bottom fishing

Bear continued to maintain their stronghold on D-Street on March 9 with benchmark index Nifty tanking nearly 5 percent.

Crude war and coronavirus fear forced the index to break its crucial supports of 10,650-10,500 levels. The RSI oscillator has now moved into oversold territory, but no signs of a reversal are visible just yet.

Hence, experts advised to avoid bottom fishing, as ongoing fall may continue towards 10,200 and then 10,000 mark.

The Nifty50 after opening sharply lower at 10,742.05 extended losses and hit an intraday low of 10,294.45. However, some recovery helped Nifty close at 10,451.50.

"With decent recovery from intraday low of 10,294, there is a possibility of one corrective structure from the highs of 12,430 getting culminated in the form of a FLAT in Elliot Wave terminology, as it is clearly delineating a 3-3-5 corrective structure. Hence, if it sustains above 10,294 levels, then a bounce can be expected towards 10,750 levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

In case Nifty fails to hold on to the said level of 10,294, the correction may take the index towards 10,000 levels, he said.

Considering the uncertain external environment, it looks prudent on the part of traders to wait for stability, Mazhar Mohammad advised.

On the options front, maximum Call open interest was at 12,000 then 11,300 strike while maximum Put open interest was at 10,000 then 11,000 strike.

Call writing was seen at 11,000 then 11,300 strike while meaningful Put writing was seen at 10,000 followed by 9,500 strike.

Abovementioned Option data indicated a shift in the trading range for Nifty to 10,000-11,000 levels.

India VIX moved up sharply by 20.12 percent to 30.80 levels.

"India VIX is sustaining above the horizontal trend line on the daily scale and thus volatile swings may continue in coming days," said Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Bank Nifty opened on a negative note and corrected sharply below 26,000 mark on an intraday trades. Bears were in no mood of mercy and kept the ball in their territory throughout the day.

The banking index breached its major support of 26,560 and closed below the same to form a big bearish candle on the daily chart. It settled at 26,462.60, down 1,338.85 points.

"It is sustaining below its major support of 100 EMA and rising trend line on weekly chart, which is a negative sign for the market. At the current juncture, there is no sign of reversal on the chart. Thus, traders should refrain from buying as ongoing correction may continue towards 25,500 zone. On the flipside, resistance is shifting lower to 27,100 and then 27,800 levels," Chandan Taparia said.