Technical View: Nifty closes below 50 DEMA to form bearish candle; 12,100 key for stability

After trading in a range for the most part of the session, the Nifty corrected sharply and closed the day below its 50-day exponential moving average on January 28 amid rising economic slowdown concerns due to coronavirus.

The Nifty IT (up 0.26 percent) was the only gainer among key sectoral indices, whereas Auto and Metal fell 1.2 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.

The Nifty50 ended below 12,100 levels and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts for the second consecutive session.

Experts suggest that 12,100 would be crucial for renewed buying interest and if Nifty trades below its 50 DEMA in the next session, it could further solidify bears hold on the D-Street.

The Nifty50, after opening higher at 12,148.10, remained rangebound to hit an intraday high of 12,163.55, but got caught in a bear trap in the afternoon and fell sharply to touch a day's low of 12,024.50. The index closed 63.20 points lower at 12,055.80.

"Weakness appears to be getting more pronounced in Nifty50 as it registered a close below its 50-day exponential moving average (12,086), after taking support around said average for 4 days, with a larger bearish candle in today's session," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said as long as Nifty stays below its 50-day EMA it should be expected to initially slide towards 11,900 levels whereas some stability in the index should be expected on reclaiming 12,100 levels on closing basis.

Meanwhile, as all technical parameters on lower time frame charts turned bearish, traders are advised to initiate fresh shorts with a stop loss above 12,100 levels and look for a target close to 11,900, he added.

Option data indicated that there has been a further shift in the lower trading range of the Nifty to 11,900-12,200 zone from 12,000-12,300 earlier.

Maximum Put open interest was at 12,000 followed by 11,500 strike, while maximum Call open interest was at 12,200 followed by 12,300 strike. Put writing was seen at 12,050 followed by 11,950 strike whereas meaningful Call writing was seen at 12,100 followed by 12,050 strike.

The volatility has been increasing gradually from last week as we move close to the Union Budget which is scheduled to be presented on February 1. India VIX moved up by 0.68 percent to 17.29 levels today.

Bank Nifty opened negative and gradually extended its weakness towards 30,650 levels. The index fell 0.25 percent to close at 30,761.40 and formed a bearish candle on the daily scale for second consecutive session.