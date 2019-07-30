Technical View: Nifty closes at 5-month low to form bearish candle, next support seen at 11,000

Nifty50 wiped out gains in late morning deals and traded lower for rest of the session to close below its 200-day exponential moving average on sustained selling pressure on July 30. Selling was seen across all sectors except IT that gained 0.65 percent.

The broader markets also witnessed heavy selling pressure with Nifty Midcap falling nearly 2 percent and Smallcap index losing 2.6 percent.

The index closed below 11,100 level and formed another large bearish candle on the daily scale which indicated that momentum is still in favour of bears. Hence, the psychological and crucial support of 11,000 level would be closely watched by traders, experts feel.

Nifty50 after opening higher at 11,213.70 and hitting an intraday high of 11,267.45, slipped into red in late morning deals and extended losses as the day progressed. The index touched the day's low of 11,072.65, before closing 103.80 points lower at 11,085.40.

"Bears continued their domination as Nifty50 registered a strong bearish candle as intraday pullback attempts continued to witness selling pressure which got further accentuated with a fresh breakdown on intraday charts in post luncheon session as the index almost lost 100 points in the last one and half hour," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said this relentless sell-off is pushing the indices only towards its critical support zones available on the long term charts. Hence, Nifty may post a temporary bottom around 10,850 zones in the next couple of trading sessions which shall eventually lead to a sustainable pull back move, he added.

Mazhar Mohammad advised traders to remain neutral and not to initiate positional shorts whereas intraday shorting can be considered below 11,072 level for target close to 10,900. On the upside, strength shall not be expected unless Nifty closes above 11,290 level, he said.

India VIX moved up by 4.23 percent to 13.61 level.

On the Options front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 11,000 followed by 11,200 strike while maximum Call OI is at 11,500 followed by 11,300 strike.

Marginal Put writing is at 11,000 followed by 10,800 strike while Call writing is at 11,300 followed by 11,200 strike.

The above Option data suggests a trading range in between 10,800 to 11,300 zones for Nifty50.

Bank Nifty negated its formation of higher highs – higher lows after three trading sessions and corrected more than 500 points to close below 28,800.

"The index formed a big bearish candle on the daily scale as supply pressure is seen at higher levels and has broken its rising trend line which was formed by connecting swings lows of 25,599, 26,617, 26,719 and 28,871 levels. Now, till it holds below 29,000 zone weakness could be seen towards 28,550 then 28,388 zones while on the upside hurdle is seen at 29,250 then 29,500 zones," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.