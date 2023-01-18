 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty closes above 50 DEMA; 18,200-18,250 to be next key hurdle

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 18, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST

If the Nifty50 sustains these levels in the coming sessions, then the next level to watch out for on the higher side would be 18,200-18,250 or around the previous swing highs, followed by 18,300-18,500, experts say

The Nifty50 has extended the uptrend for the second consecutive session and given a decisive close above 50 DEMA (Day Exponential Moving Average - around 18,100) with above average volumes, forming a decent bullish candle on the daily charts, making higher high higher low formation for the fourth consecutive session on January 18.

It also moved above 21 DEMA (placed around 18,080) while taking support at 9 DEMA (18,020). Hence if the index sustains these levels in coming sessions, then the next level to watch out for on the higher side would be 18,200-18,250 or around the previous swing highs, followed by 18,300-18,500, with crucial support in the near term at 18,000 and then 17,900 levels, experts said.

The Nifty50 had a gap-up opening at 18,074 and after initial volatility, extended the uptrend as the day progressed to hit an intraday high of 18,184. The index closed at 18,165, up 112 points.

The rally was supported by metal, banking and financial services, pharma, select FMCG and IT stocks.

"On the technical aspect, the index has soared over all the major exponential moving averages on the daily chart, construing a positive development. However, the current placement at the sloping trendline could be seen as the last hurdle to overcome, and any breakout above 18,200 could trigger a fresh round of longs in the system," Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst - Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One said.

As far as levels are concerned, he feels 18,050-18,100 is likely to cushion any fall in the index, followed by the sacrosanct support of the 18,000 mark.