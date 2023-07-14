Technical View | Nifty closes above 19,500 for first time with VIX near historic lows, next week to be crucial for Bank Nifty

Stock Market

The late-hour surge played a key role on July 14, breaking the consolidation range (19,300-19,500) of the last several sessions and helping the benchmark Nifty50 close above 19,500 for the first time, as there was a short-covering at 19,500 Calls. The index remained higher throughout the session, backed mainly by IT bulls, while the volatility dropped to near-historic levels.

The Nifty50 opened higher at 19,493 and remained rangebound with a positive bias. In the last hour, the bulls strengthened more and lifted the index to a fresh all-time high of 19,595. Finally, the index ended at new closing high of 19,564, up 151 points, and formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, with above-average volumes.

For the week, the index rose 1.2 percent and has seen the formation of a bullish candlestick pattern with long lower and small upper shadows on the weekly scale, making the higher highs for the 16th consecutive week.

Also, it has seen a breakout of upward sloping resistance trendline adjoining highs of December 1, 2022, and July 7, 2023, which is a positive sign.

Now the support base has shifted higher to 19,200 levels from 19,000 earlier and the next hurdle for the Nifty could be 19,600 followed by a 19,800-20,000 area, experts said.

"Nifty on the weekly chart formed a long bull candle that has negated the bearish candle of last week and closed higher. Hence, a confirmation of upside breakout with follow-through upmove on Monday is likely to open more upside for the market ahead," Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities said.

He further said having moved above the crucial resistance of 19,500 (1.236 percent Fibonacci projection of weekly taken from recent bottom-top bottom), the next upside target to be watched is around 1.382 percent Fibonacci projection at 19,800 levels, which is expected to be the next upside target for the Nifty for coming week. Immediate support is at 19,470 levels, he added.

On the Option front, we have observed the maximum Call Open interest at 19,600 strike, followed by 20,000 strike, with meaningful Call writing at 19,800 strike, then 19,700 strike, while the maximum Put open interest was at 19,500 strike, followed by 19,400 strike, with Put writing at 19,400 strike, then 19,500 strike.

The above data indicated that 19,600-19,700 is expected to be immediate resistance for the Nifty50, while the immediate support is at the 19,500-19,400 area.

Bank Nifty

Rahul K Ghose, Founder & CEO at Hedged feels the Bank Nifty is the Index to watch out for in the coming week. The index settled with 154 points gains at 44,819 and formed a Hammer candlestick pattern on the daily charts after the recent downtrend, which is a bullish reversal pattern. Also, it has not broken the horizontal resistance trendline in the current fall, which is a positive sign.

"Bank Nifty today has closed with a Bullish Hammer candle right on its 20-day exponential moving average (44,554). It has taken support at this average. With today's move we feel will be the start of Bank Nifty's momentum making it cross its near-term hurdle of 45,200 in the coming week," Rahul said.

For the week, the Bank Nifty was down a little more than 100 points.

India VIX, which measures the expected volatility for the next 30 days in the Nifty50, dropped by 2.33 percent from 10.94 to 10.68 levels, the lowest level since December 2019, making the trend more favourable for bulls.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.