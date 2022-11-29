Technical View | Nifty closes above 18,600 for the first time, next hurdle 18,700

The Nifty hit another high to close above 18,600 for the first time on November 29, extending the uptrend to the sixth consecutive session supported by positive global cues and buying in FMCG, metal and pharma stocks.

After opening flat at 18,552, which was also the day's low, the index traded higher for the rest of the day. It hit a new high of 18,678 and closed 55 points higher than the previous day at 18,618.

The index has formed a bullish candle on the daily charts, making higher highs for the fifth straight session.

Momentum indicators the Relative Strength Index (RSI) trading above 60 and Moving Average Convergence and Divergence were trending upward on the daily and weekly charts, with MACD giving a positive crossover on the daily frame.

"The market is consistently holding higher high and higher low formation which is broadly positive. Hence the support has now shifted to 18,550 from 18,450," Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research ( Retail) at Kotak Securities said.

As long as the index trades above 18,550, the uptrend will continue. The market can move to 18,750-18,800, the expert said.

The broader market, however, saw profit booking, with the Nifty midcap 50, midcap 100 and smallcap 100 indices declining half a percent each. Also read: Market correction imminent, may happen in January: IIFL Securities' Sanjiv Bhasin On the options front, the maximum Call open interest was at 19,000 strike followed by 20,000 strike, with Call writing at 18,800 strike then 18,700 strike. The maximum Put open interest was seen at 18,000 strike followed by 17,000 strike, with Put writing at 18,600 strike then 18,500 strike. The data indicates that in near term, the Nifty may trade in range of 18,400 to 18,800. India VIX was up by 0.36 percent to 13.62 levels, but overall it has been cooling off for the last nine weeks and supporting the bulls. Also read: Experts line up 10 stocks that may take part in Nifty's journey towards 19,000 Banking index The Bank Nifty opened lower at 42,959, which was also the day’s low. After some volatile moves, the index closed 33 points higher at 43,053. The banking index formed a small-bodied bullish candle on daily frame with a bigger upper shadow. It has to hold above 42,750 to make an up move towards 43,339 and 43,500, whereas supports are placed at 42,750 and 42,500 levels, Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Sunil Shankar Matkar

