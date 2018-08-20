Technical View: Nifty closes above 11,550 for first time, forms bullish candle; next target seen at 11,630

Bulls were roaring on the first day of truncated week as the Nifty50 after surpassing psychological 11,500-mark in the opening itself extended rally and closed above 11,550 levels for the first time on Monday, forming bullish candle on the daily charts.

It was broadbased based rally, and driven majorly by banking & financials, metals and auto stocks. Positive global cues and recovery in rupee also boosted investors sentiment.

Experts feel the market is heading towards next target of 11,630, but as the market currently seems to be in a bit of overbought position, some profit booking or consolidation can't be ruled out before moving up again.

The Nifty50 after directly opening above 11,500-mark (at 11,502.10) extended gains as the day progressed and touched an intraday record high of 11,565.30, showing strength for 5th consecutive week. The index closed 81 points higher at 11,551.80.

"Nifty50 continued its saga of making new life time highs as it opened the week on a positive note with a bullish candle after a gap up opening," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said although there are no apparent sell signals apart from continued negative divergence on RSI chart it looks prudent to take some money off the table as Nifty50 heads towards 11,630 levels which appears to be the initial target based on weekly charts. "Besides this is the 5th consecutive week in which indices are trading with positive bias hence profit booking may kick in at any point in time."

According to him, a close below Monday’s bullish gap zone of 11,499–11,486 can be considered as an initial sign of weakness in the index. "Hence, positional traders with slightly longer time horizon can maintain a stop below 11,480 on closing basis where as short term traders shall book profits as Nifty50 head towards 11,600 mark."

India VIX fell by 0.28 percent to 13.12 levels and overall lower volatility suggests tight grip of the bulls in the market.

On the option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) was at 11,400 followed by 11,300 strike while maximum Call OI was shifting from 11,500 to 11,600 strike. Meaningful Put Writing was seen at 11,500 followed by 11,600 strikes while Call unwinding was seen at most of the immediate strike price.

Option band gives a further upside and signifies an immediate trading band in between 11,450 to 11,650 zones, experts said.

"Nifty index surpassed its previous life time high of 11,495 and gave a consolidation breakout of last nine trading sessions. It has been respecting to its rising support trend line and now a hold above 11,500 could extend its move towards 11,600 then 11,635 while medium term support is shifting higher to 11,400 zones," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives, Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

Bank Nifty opened positive and witnessed buying interest towards 28,322 zones.

The index formed a Bullish candle on a daily scale but finding hurdle near to its recent life time high of 28,377 zones, Taparia said.

Now it has to continue to hold above 28,128 zones to extend its gains towards 28,500 levels while supports are placed at 28,000 then 27,750 zones, he feels.