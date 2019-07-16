Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle, 11,689 crucial for further upside

Nifty gained for the second consecutive session and closed above crucial hurdle of 11,650 on July 16, forming bullish candle on daily charts.

The sharp fall in domestic bond yield lifted traders sentiment. All sectoral indices ended in the green except IT that shed 0.6 percent.

Nifty is likely to extend current rally if it crosses next crucial hurdle of 11,689, which is the 50-day exponential moving average, experts said. Otherwise, it may remain rangebound.

"Nifty appears to have embarked on a pullback rally as it signed off the session with a decent bullish candle and closed above 5-day old consolidation zone. However, this pullback attempt is on the back of negative advance-decline ratio, which is a cause for concern going forward," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

On the downsides, 11,573 shall remain critical support; breach of which on a closing basis can negate the positive outlook, according to Mazhar Mohammad.

India VIX fell by 3.24 percent to 11.63 levels.

For Nifty options, maximum Put open interest (OI) was at 11,300 followed by 11,500 strike while maximum Call OI was at 12,000 followed by 11,800 strike. Put writing was seen at 11,600 and 11,500 strike while minor Call unwinding was seen at the immediate strike price. Options data suggests a trading range of 11,500-11,800.

Bank Nifty formed an Inside Bar on the daily chart as it traded in the range of the previous session and managed to hold above 30,500. The index consolidated for most of the session but supports were intact near 30,250. The index closed 130.40 points higher at 30,576.35.

"Now it needs to hold above 30,600 to witness a bounce towards 30,850, then 31,000; while on the downside, supports are seen at 30,400 then 30,250," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.