 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Technical View | Nifty breaks long support trendline; 17,500 is crucial

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 22, 2023 / 05:15 PM IST

The next support for NIfty50 is placed at 17,500, followed by crucial support at 17,350 - around the Budget day's low as well as near 200-DMA. If the said levels get broken, then sharp selling pressure can't be ruled out, experts said.

Bank Nifty opened on a negative note at 40,494 and remained under sustained selling pressure from the initial tick of the session.

The Nifty50 saw a sharp gap down opening on February 22, and closed with the biggest single-day loss since January 27, ahead of the monthly expiry of February futures & options contracts tomorrow. The fresh nuclear warnings by Moscow to the West, and caution ahead of FOMC minutes tonight and RBI monetary policy minutes later today weighed on the sentiment.

The index remained under pressure throughout the session to hit a day's low of 17,529, and closed with 272 points loss at 17,554, forming a long bearish candle on the daily charts with making lower highs lower lows for four-day in a row.

The index has broken the 200-day EMA (exponential moving average - 17,592) as well as upward sloping support trendline, adjoining lows of June 2022 and February 2023, indicating bears have more strength than bulls. Hence, the next support is placed at 17,500, followed by crucial support at 17,350, which is around the Budget day's low as well as near 200 DMA (daily moving average). If the said levels get broken, then sharp selling pressure can't be ruled out, experts said.

Also read: F&O Manual | Market in the red, traders see some more selling ahead