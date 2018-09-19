Technical View: Nifty breaks crucial support, forms bearish candle again; may stabilise around 11,000

Bears continued to dominate on Dalal Street as the Nifty50 after gap up opening managed to hold 11,300 levels in morning but wiped out all those gains in last couple of hours of trade to end lower on Wednesday as traders may have preferred profit booking on rally ahead of holiday.

The index continued to fall for third consecutive session to break crucial support of 11,250 levels and formed bearish candle on the daily charts again.

The Nifty Midcap index also caught in bear trap, falling nearly a percent while all sectoral indices ended in the red barring Metal and IT.

The Nifty50 after gap up opening above 11,300-mark rallied to hit an intraday high of 11,332.05, but wiped out all gains in last couple of hours of trade to break crucial support and hit day's low of 11,210.90.

The index fell nearly 100 points from day's high to end down 44.50 points at 11,234.40.

"Inline with projections Nifty50 continued its slide to breach recent low of 11,250 as an intraday bounce towards 11,332 was sold off before signing off the day with one more bearish candle for third session in a row suggesting negative sentiment for the market," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

As weakness in Bank Nifty getting more pronounced with breach of all the supports one after the other, he expects this selling pressure to continue in Nifty50 towards its critical support zone of 11,100-11,000 levels where he expects this corrective swing to culminate thereby ushering in some sort of stability in the markets.

Hence, positional traders are advised to initiate fresh longs as Nifty50 trades in the zone of 11,100–11,000 levels, Mazhar said.

The market will remain shut on Thursday for Muharram holiday.

India VIX fell by 4.35 percent at 13.78. On the option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 11,200 followed by 11,000 strike while maximum Call OI is at 11,500 then 11,400 strikes.

Call writing is at 11,300 followed by 11,400 strike while Put unwinding is at all immediate strikes. Nifty future closed negative with the losses of 0.34 percent at 11,272.

"The index failed to surpass immediate hurdle of 11,333 zones and formed a pattern similar to Three Black Crows and making lower highs - lower lows on daily scale which indicates that bears are having tight grip on the market," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives, Motilal Oswal Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

Now till it holds below 11,333 zones it can slip towards previous swing high of 11,171 and lower zones while on the upside hurdle is seen at 11,333 then 11,400 zones, he said.

Bank Nifty continued its weakness and remained highly volatile on its weekly expiry session and corrected towards 26,250 zones.

"It is forming lower highs - lower lows from last three consecutive session and trading 100 points away from its crucial 200 DEMA. It is trading at its two months low levels and previous supports are gradually turning as a resistance zones. Now till it remains below 26,650 zones, weakness could be seen towards 26,000 zones," Chandan said.

Built up of long positions were seen in GAIL, Muthoot Finance, JSW Steel and SRF whereas shorts were seen in Mindtree, NIIT Technologies, Dish TV and Godrej Consumer Products.