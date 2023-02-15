 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty breaks budget day's range to reclaim 18K; next stop 18,200?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 15, 2023 / 05:32 PM IST

The Nifty formed a bullish candle and a higher bottom formation on intraday charts, which supports a further uptrend, Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities has said

The Nifty moved in a 50-60 points range before last-hour buying in auto and information technology names pushed it above the spurred psychologically vital 18,000 mark on February 15.

The index closed 86 points higher at 18,016, the first time it closed above 18k since January 24.

It formed a long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, breaking the Budget day's range after nine sessions. It also decisively broke out of downward-sloping resistance trendline adjoining highs from record highs, signalling the possibility of a further upmove.

It made higher highs, higher lows for the second consecutive session, trading above all short-long term moving averages.