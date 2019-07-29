Technical View: Nifty breaks 200-DMA to form big bearish candle, next downside target seen at 11,100

The Nifty 50 extended last week's losses and decisively breached the 200-day exponential moving average to close at a fresh two-month low on July 29. The sentiment was dented by weak Asian cues and the continuous outflow of foreign funds. The fall in the auto sector after a proposal to raise registration fees and correction in metal stocks ahead of the US-China trade talks also caused selling pressure.

The index closed below crucial support 11,200 level and formed large bearish candle on daily charts, which indicated that the trend is still in favour of bears and next crucial level to watch out for would be 11,100, experts feel.

India VIX moved up by 7.69 percent to 13.06 levels.

The Nifty 50, after a moderately high opening at 11,307.50, hit an intraday high of 11,310.95. However, it was immediately caught in a bear trap and fell sharply to touch the day's low of 11,152.40 by afternoon. The index closed 95.10 points lower at 11,189.20.

"Nifty 50 appears to have decisively breached its 200-day exponential moving average (11,295) as it signed off the day with a strong bearish candle which clearly aborted the pullback attempt initiated on July 26. Hence, the trajectory of the index shall remain downwards with an initial target of 11,100 and below that, a bigger target in the zone of 10,850–10,740 levels can't be ruled out going forward," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said unless Nifty decisively clears the short term resistance point of 11,311 it will not regain strength and more over the threat of breaking down below 11,108, registered in May 2019, remains much higher from where the entire upmove upto 12,100 unfolded in the past and in that scenario sub 11,000 shall also possible.

For time being, as risk-reward ratios don't favour bears, positional shorts should be avoided whereas intraday shorting can be considered below 11,150 for modest gains, he added.

On the Options front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 11,000 followed by 11,200 strike while maximum Call OI is at 11,500 followed by 11,300 strike.

We have seen marginal Put writing at 11,200 followed by 10,900 strike while Call writing is at 11,300 followed by 11,400 strike. Options data suggests a broader trading range between 11,000 to 11,500 zones.

Bank Nifty traded in between 29,100 to 29,550 zones but failed to sustain at higher levels. The index closed at 29,295.90, down 29.40 points.

"The index formed a bearish candle on the daily scale but took support at its 200 DEMA and started forming higher highs - higher lows from last three trading sessions. Now, it needs to hold above 29,350 zones to witness an up move towards 29,500 then 29,650 zones while on the downside support is seen at 29,000 then 28,888 levels," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.