Technical View: Nifty breaks 12k, forms Long Black Day pattern

The Nifty50 saw a sharp sell-off from the get-go and extended its losses throughout the January 6 session to finally settle marginally below the psychological 12,000 mark after escalating geopolitical tensions spoilt the mood on the D-Street.

The index closed lower for second consecutive session and registered a Long Black Day (big bearish candle) formation as it witnessed a gap down opening.

Experts are of the view that the negative sentiment may continue since the Nifty broke its psychological support. The index may now move towards December lows (11,860 levels on closing basis), after which some consolidation is likely, they said.

The Nifty50 opened sharply lower at 12,170.60 and extended selling pressure to hit an intraday low of 11,974.20 in last hour of trade. The index finally settled at 11,993, down 233.70 points or 1.91 percent from previous close.

"Technically speaking a correction was overdue in the markets and current global cues appear to have acted as an excuse to trigger a short term downsizing. In fact, Nifty appears to be making a broadening formation from the highs of 12,034 registered on 8 November whose last leg on the downside appears to have confirmed with today's fall. Hence, in this corrective move the ideal target for Nifty shall be in the zone of 11,860–11,832 levels where this pattern shall get culminated," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said at today's intraday low of 11,974, the index tested its 50-day EMA (11,977) and managed a close above the same. Hence, in next trading session, if bulls manage to defend the said low of 11,974 on closing basis then some consolidation can be expected but failure to do so shall eventually drag the index into the ideal target zone of 11,860–11,832 levels, he added.

Meanwhile upsides shall remain capped in the zone of 12,179–12,191 levels, he feels.

For time being, Mazhar Mohammad advised traders to remain neutral whereas intraday traders can consider shorting if Nifty trades below 11,974 levels for at least 30 minutes and look for a target of 11,860 with a stop above intraday high.

On the options front, maximum Put open interest was at 12,000 followed by 11,500 strike, while maximum Call open interest was at 12,500 followed by 12,200 strike.

Huge call writing was seen in 12,000–12,500 Call options. While on the Put side, unwinding was seen in 12,300-12,100 strikes; followed by some build-up in 11,800, 11,600 and 11,500 strikes. This Option data indicated the shift in Nifty's range to 11,800-12,300 levels.

India VIX moved up by 16.36 percent to 14.77 levels.

"We may see continuation in volatile move in coming days too," Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Bank Nifty underperformed the benchmark indices and formed a big red body candle on the daily chart. The banking index breached its strong support zone of 31,900–32,000 and corrected sharply towards 31,200 levels. It closed 2.59 percent lower at 31,237.20.