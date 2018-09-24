Technical View: Nifty breaks 11,000, forms Bearish Beld Hold pattern; short covering likely towards expiry

The Nifty50 started off the week on negative note, extending losses for fifth consecutive session on Monday. The index after gap opening immediately slipped into red and closed below psychological 11,000 levels for first time since July 19, forming bearish candle on the daily charts which also resembles a 'Bearish Beld Hold' kind of pattern.

A 'Bearish Belt Hold' pattern is formed when the opening price becomes the highest point of the trading day (intraday high) and the index declines throughout the trading day making up for the large body. The candle will either have a small or no upper shadow and a small lower shadow.

Fear of liquidity crunch in NBFCs, trade tensions between US and China, rising crude oil prices and weakening rupee weighed on sentiment.

All sectoral indices closed sharply lower barring IT that gained more than 2 percent. The Nifty Midcap index has fallen more than frontline indices, declining 2.77 percent.

The Nifty50 after opening higher at 11,164.40 hit an intraday high of 11,170.15, but immediately wiped out opening gains and extended losses as the day progressed. The index has broken 11,000 levels and hit a day's low of 10,943.60, before closing below 100-day moving average, down 175.70 points at 10,967.40.

The 50-share NSE index lost 793 points or 6.7 percent from its record high of 11,760 seen on August 28.

After consistent sell-off, short covering could be possible ahead of expiry of September futures & options contracts, experts said.

"Bears were on rampage for second day in a row as Nifty50 continued to slide downwards before signing off the session with a long bearish candle which resembles a Bearish Belt Hold formation. In this process it has breached multiple supports and settled below its 100-Day Moving average," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

However, as selling appears to be over done in last two sessions some stability owing to short covering can't be ruled ahead of the forthcoming expiry, according to him.

He said besides, whenever long lower shadows are registered, as witnessed in Friday’s session, prices of financial assets have the tendency to consolidate for a while inside the range of such a lower shadow before making a fresh move in either of the directions.

He feels a minor strength in indices can be seen if Nifty50 trades above 11,170 on closing basis whereas breach of 10,866 will initially lead to the test of 200-Day EMA whose value is placed around 10,774 levels. "For time being it looks prudent for short term traders to take profits out of their short positions and wait for a pull back rally to reinstate fresh shorts."

India VIX moved up sharply by 14.19 percent to 17.74 and it is now at highest levels in last seven months. Rising volatility with falling Put Call Ratio suggests that bears are holding the tight grip on the market, experts said.

On option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 11,000 followed by 10,800 strike while maximum Call OI is at 11,500 then 11,200 strikes. Call writing is at 11,000, 11,100 and 11,200 strikes while meaningful Put writing is at 10,800 strike.

"Index has been making lower top - lower bottom and closed below its rising trend line by connecting swing lows of 9,952, 10,557 and 11,100 zones. Now till it holds below 11,080 zones weakness could continue towards recent swing lows of 10,866-10,850 zones which is 50 percent retracement of entire up swing from 9,952 to 11,760 zones," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Bank Nifty continued its weakness and made a fresh monthly low at 24,904 levels. The index closed 671.70 points lower at 24,925.20.

"It has been making lower top - lower bottom from last five trading sessions and resistances are gradually shifting lower. Now till it holds below 25,500 zones weakness could continue towards 24,750-24,500 zones while major hurdles at 25,650 then 26,000 zones," Taparia said.