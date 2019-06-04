Technical View: Nifty forms bearish Harami candle; 12,200 crucial for bulls

Nifty traded lower on June 4 as traders preferred to book profit. Weak Asian markets also caused selling pressure.

The index managed to hold 12,000, but closed in red and formed bearish candle which resembles a 'Bearish Harami' pattern on daily charts.

A Bearish Harami pattern consists of long green candle followed by small red candle. The opening and closing points of the second red candle should be within the body of the first green candle, which indicates a trend reversal.

The Bearish Harami pattern appears at the top end of an uptrend which also gives the trader an opportunity to initiate a short trade.

Nifty remained volatile and traded in the range of 100 points between 12,000 to 12,100 for most of the session. The index after opening lower at 12,052.65 hit an intraday high of 12,095.20 in morning deals and low of 12,005.85 in late trade. It closed lower by 66.80 points at 12,021.70.

"It appears to be the day of consolidation on the bourses as Nifty remained inside the trading range witnessed on June 3 before signing off the session with a bearish candle but with long upper shadow suggesting selling pressure at higher levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said in next trading session if the said index slips below 12,000 then it can head towards 11,920, breach of which can suggest the failure of the recent breakout.

"On the upside, 12,200 shall continue to remain critical resistance and for a sustainable uptrend, Nifty is required to register a fresh breakout above the said hurdle. Unless that happens, the trajectory of the index shall remain rangebound with a negative bias as some of the momentum oscillators have already generated a sell signal apart from displaying negative divergence," Mazhar Mohammad added.

The market will remain shut on June 5 for Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id).

India VIX fell 2.14 percent to 15.62 levels. The decline in VIX suggests that now short term stability and formation of a higher base could be seen in the market, experts said, adding option data suggests a shift in the trading range of 11,750-12,250.

Maximum Put OI was at 11,500 followed by 11,000 while maximum Call OI was at 12,500 followed by 12,000. Put writing was seen at 11,800 while minor Call writing was seen at 12,100 followed by 12,500.

"Now Nifty has to hold and sustain above 12,000 to extend its gains towards new life-time high territory of 12,250 while on the downside, support is seen at 12,000, then 11,880," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Bank Nifty remained consolidative for most of the day and formed a small bearish candle on the daily scale. The index closed 64.60 points lower at 31,589.05.

"Overall trend is positive and some follow up buying could take it towards life-time high territory. Now it has to hold above 31,313 to witness an up move towards 31,783 then 32,000 while on the downside major support exists at 31,150 then 31,000," Chandan Taparia said.