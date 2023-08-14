Technical View | Nifty back above 19,400; 50 DEMA may act as support

50 DEMA may act as support for Nifty

The Nifty50 on August 14 saw a smart recovery after taking support at the 50-day EMA (exponential moving average placed at 19,250) and closed flat with a positive bias. Hence, the 50-day EMA is expected to be crucial for further downside in the market as breaking the same can drag the index up to the 19,100-19,000 mark. On the higher side, the sustainability over 19,400-19,500 is crucial for the upmove towards 19,650-19,700 levels, experts said.

The Nifty50 opened lower at 19,384 and corrected up to 19,258 in the morning, but immediately started showing gradual recovery and turned positive in late trade. The index hit a day's high of 19,466, before closing the session at 19,435, up 6.2 points. The recovery in banks, uptrend in technology and FMCG stocks supported the market.

"On the daily chart, it's evident that the index received support at the 50EMA, leading to a notable intraday rebound. However, the RSI (relative strength index) on the daily chart demonstrated a bearish crossover, with its value dropping below 50. This could be indicative of a weakening trend," Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities said.

He feels that if the index falls below the 19,250 mark, it might incite a corrective movement towards the 19,100-19,150 range in the near future. Conversely, resistance can be identified at the 19,550 levels on the higher side, he said.

The Option data indicated the Nifty may get support at 19,400-19,300 levels, whereas the 19,500-19,600 can be hurdles on the higher side.

On the Option front, we have seen maximum Call open interest at 19,600 strike, followed by 19,500 strike, with meaningful Call writing at 19,400 strike, then 19,500 strike. On the Put side, the maximum open interest was seen at 19,400 strike, followed by 19,300 strike, with writing at 19,300 strike, then 19,400 strike.

Bank Nifty

The Bank Nifty also saw some recovery from the day's low and managed to hold on to the 44,000 mark at close. The index fell 108 points to 44,091 and formed a Doji-kind of candlestick pattern on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness among bulls and bears after the recent correction.

"This candlestick pattern after a sharp fall indicates that the Bank Nifty can consolidate from a short-term perspective," Jatin Gedia, technical research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said.

After falling for three consecutive weeks, it has reached the 20-week moving average (43,880) which can restrict a sharp decline from hereon, he feels.

"The daily and hourly momentum indicators are providing divergent signals. Thus, under such a situation a consolidation is highly likely. However, the overall trend is still negative, and we expect levels of 43,500 from a short-term perspective," Jatin said.

We have also seen an increase in volatility on Monday as India VIX, the fear index, touched a two-and-half-month high of 12 mark on a closing basis, up 4.1 percent.

