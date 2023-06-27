Technical View | Nifty back above 18,800, quest for new high begins yet again

Stock Market

The Nifty closed above the 18,800 mark on June 27, shrugging off lacklustre global cues and backed by short-covering after the expiry date was brought forward by a day.

After opening above 18,700, the index went past 18,800 in the late trade to close near the day's high at 18,817, up 126 points, or 0.7 percent, a day ahead of monthly expiry futures & options contracts. The expiry will be on June 28 after June 29 was declared a market holiday on account of Bakrid.

Banking & financial services, technology and metal stocks supported the index, which formed a bullish candlestick on the daily timeframe.

Considering the renewed optimism, the Nifty seems ready to make one more attempt to surpass the record high of 18,887.60 (December 1) in the coming sessions.

"Technically, the Nifty cleared 18,750 resistance zone and post-breakout, it intensified the positive momentum. On daily charts, the index has formed a bullish candle, which supports further uptrend from the current levels," Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities, said.

For the bulls, 18,880-18,925 would be the immediate resistance but below 18,750, the market could retest 18,700-18,675, he feels.

On the options front, the maximum Call open interest was at 18,900 strike followed by 19,000 and 18,800 strikes, with meaningful Call writing at 18,900 strike.

On the Put side, we have maximum open interest at 18,700 strike followed by 18,800 strike, with writing at 18,700, then 18,800 strike.

The data indicates that for Nifty, 18,900 is expected to be next resistance, with support at 18,700.

"The shift in expiry from Thursday to Wednesday may have triggered short covering in the index today, leading to rapid movement in it, post the announcement. Put writing for both tomorrow's expiry and the July expiry saw significant open interest build-up," Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO of algorithm-powered advisory platform Hedged said.

He said 18,900 and 19,000 Puts also saw a build-up, indicating that the all-time high level could be achieved this week itself.

Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty mirrored the benchmark, giving a strong closing above the 44,000 mark after several days of consolidation. The index rallied 480 points or 1.1 percent to 44,122 and formed a bullish candlestick on the daily charts.

"The level to watch for a closing on the Bank Nifty index is 44,200. We need a bullish candle closing above this for the rally to sustain," Ghose said.

India VIX, the fear index, fell below 11 levels. The VIX was down 5.41 percent from 11.40 levels to 10.78, the lowest closing level since December 27, 2019.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.