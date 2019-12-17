Technical View: Nifty at record closing high, forms bullish candle, but upside limited

The Nifty50 gained momentum and reversed all previous day's losses to end at record closing high on December 17 following positive global sentiment buoyed by easing US-China trade war tensions.

Nifty IT (up 1.88 percent) and Metal (2.88 percent) indices rallied the most among sectors while Bank, Auto and FMCG gained half a percent each.

The Nifty index closed above 12,150 and formed bullish candle on daily charts as closing was above its opening value.

Experts feel the upside from hereon could be limited as the index rallied more than 300 points in just five sessions, but if it extends rally then 12,200 could be biggest hurdle in near term.

The Nifty50 opened strong at 12,082.45 and extended gains as the day progressed. It touched an intraday high (also all-time high) of 12,182.75 and closed 111 points higher at 12,165.

India VIX fell sharply by 6.73 percent to 12.51 levels, which could provide the support to the index to attract fresh buying interest.

"Global cues appear to have catapulted the trend in favour of bulls once again as Nifty50 not only negated the bearish formation of last Monday's session but also went on to register new life time highs," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

"Interestingly, the current upswing from the lows of 11,832 levels erased the last 9 sessions of losses from the highs of 12,158–11,832 in just 4 sessions exposing the inherent strength underlying in this leg of rally."

He said if index sustains above 12,070 levels, traders can expect this upmove to extend into the critical resistance zone on long term charts present between 12,290–12,350 kinds of levels.

"However, visible upsides from current levels are limited as market is heading into the events like GST and Trump impeachment session on Wednesday, which can materially alter the direction of market. Hence it looks prudent on the part of traders to book profits in long positions as market heads beyond 12,200 levels whereas fresh signs of weakness may emerge on close below 12,070 levels," he added.

Maximum Put open interest was seen at 12,000 followed by 11,500 strike, while maximum Call open interest was at 12,000 followed by 12,200 strike.

Put writing was seen in 12,100 and 12,000 strike, while Call unwinding was seen at immediate strikes. This Option data suggests a shift in higher trading range for Nifty in between 12,000 to 12,300 levels for coming sessions.

In line with the benchmark indices, Bank Nifty too started the session on positive note and registered new all-time high of 32,213 levels. It remained in positive territory throughout the session and formed a small green body candle on daily scale.

The banking index closed 166.10 points higher at 32,140.30. It made higher highs – higher lows for fourth consecutive session and gave breakout from its consolidation of last three weeks.