Technical View | Nifty at a month's high, channel breakout signals further rally

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 06, 2023 / 05:23 PM IST

Going ahead, 17,500 will act as initial support for the Nifty. If the index manages to hold on to 17,500, it can move towards 17,700-17,800, experts have sai.

The Nifty continued its northward journey for yet another session after the RBI in a surprise move left interest rates unchanged on April 6 and also raised the FY24 growth forecast to 6.5 percent from 6.4 percent.

After opening lower at 17,534, the index strongly defended the 17,500 mark. It rose to the day’s high of 17,639 amid volatility and closed 42 points higher at 17,599, its best closing since March 8, continuing the uptrend for the fifth straight session.

Going ahead, 17,500 is expected to act as the initial support for the Nifty followed by 17,400-17,200. If the index manages to hold 17,500, it can rise to 17,700-17,800, experts said.

The index made higher highs, higher lows for a fifth session, with the momentum indicator relative strength index (RSI) reaching 60, which is a positive sign.