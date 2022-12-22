 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty at a 6-week low, more selling pressure likely if index slips below 18,050

Dec 22, 2022 / 05:37 PM IST

The Nifty has taken support at 18,050-18,100, if the level gets broken in the coming sessions, it can slip below the psychologically vital 18,000 mark, experts said

The Nifty succumbed to selling pressure for yet another session and closed at a six-week low on December 22, dented by Covid concerns and hawkish commentary in RBI policy meeting minutes. All sectors, barring IT, ended in the red.

The index started the day higher at 18,289 but lost all those gains in the initial hour itself. It remained under pressure the rest of the session and slipped to the day’s low 18,069. It ended 72 points lower at 18,127, the lowest closing since November 10.

The index formed a bearish candle on the daily charts, making lower highs, and lower lows. It took support at 18,050-18,100 and if the level gets broken in the coming sessions, the index can slip below the psychologically vital 18,000 mark. The level of 18,300-18,500 is expected to be the key hurdle, experts said.

For the Nifty, "18,050 would be the key support zone for the market and if the index trades above the same, it could move to 18,300-18,350 levels," Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities, said.

The dismissal of 18,050 can trigger further selling pressure and the index can slip to 17,950-17,930, he said.

With three straight days of correction, the Nifty’s trading range for coming sessions, as per the options data, has shifted lower to 18,000-18,300 from 18,000-18,500.