Technical View: Nifty after 231 pts swing forms High Wave kind of pattern, 10,850 crucial for downside

The Nifty50 fell sharply to break 10,900 level, but the recovery in later part helped the index close moderately higher on August 2.

US President Donald Trump's tweet vowing to impose 10 percent tariff on another $300 billion of Chinese imports weighed on market sentiment, but short covering after reports of a likely government intervention in the taxation for foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) lifted the mood.

The index closed a tad below psychological 11,000 level and formed a bullish candle, which resembles a High Wave kind of pattern on daily charts, but there was a bearish candle formation on weekly scale for fourth consecutive week. The index lost 2.5 percent for the week.

Experts feel 11,850, the day's low, which acted as a major support for the second day in a row, could be a crucial level to watch out for in coming sessions, and if the pullback sustains further then 11,100 could be the next hurdle.

After opening sharply lower at 10,930.30, the Nifty50 extended losses and hit a day's low of 10,848.95 (down 131 points), but short covering-led recovery in later part lifted the index to over 11,000-mark and hit an intraday high of 11,080.15. It finally closed 17.40 points higher at 10,997.40.

"The Nifty50 registered a High Wave kind of candle formation as it remained volatile and moved in both directions with a wider range of 231 points but on weekly charts a bearish candle is witnessed for the fourth consecutive week," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist, Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

Mohammad said essentially the Nifty appears to have witnessed a short covering rally from the right technical supports placed around 10,850 level in anticipation of some positive developments on FPI issues.

If this pullback attempt sustains, then the Nifty shall initially head to test its 200-day simple moving average whose value is placed around 11,154 level and if it manages to clear this hurdle, then its next destination can be towards 11,300 level, he added.

Mohammad said as of now, it looks critical for the index to sustain above 10,848 level to prevent further damage. He advised that traders shift their focus on individual pockets of opportunities rather than initiating directional bets on index till it consolidates around current levels.

On the Options front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 11,000 followed by 11,200 strike, while maximum Call OI is at 11,500 followed by 11,700 strike.

We have seen Put writing at 10,900 followed by 10,800 strike, while Call writing is at 11,000 followed by 10,900 strike.

The above Option data suggests that the Nifty could trade in a range of 10,800-11,300 zones.

India VIX moved up by 4.31 percent to 15.18 levels.

The Bank Nifty continued its formation of lower highs-lower lows on daily scale from past four trading sessions and it failed to hold above 28,500 level. The index lost 162.30 points to 28,204.95.