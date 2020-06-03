Technical View: Nifty above 10k but forms bearish candle, bulls may take a breather

After opening above 10,100, the Nifty climbed to nearly three-month high during the day but selling pressure in the last hour wiped out more than half of gains on June 3.

The index closed off the day's high and below its opening levels to form a bearish candle formation on daily charts.

The candle formation despite a positive close indicates that the bulls may take a breather in the coming days as the index rallied for the sixth consecutive sessions but overall uptrend remains intact, say experts.

The rally was largely led by banking & financials, which have been the consistent supportive factors for the market since last week along with positive global cues amid optimism over re-opening of economies after a lockdown.

The Nifty50 opened strong at 10,108.30 and extended rally to hit the day's high of 10,176.2 but erased gains in the final hour to close 82.40 points, or 0.83 percent higher, at 10,061.50.

"Despite strong opening, the bulls appear to have disappointed as they signed off the session after giving up all the intraday gains from the day's high of 10,176 levels which resulted in a bearish candle on intraday charts. This can be hinting at some sort of exhaustion in the six-day-old upswing from the lows of 9,004 and hence either a pause or correction in the next few sessions can't be ruled out," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

"Interestingly, on the oscillator front, our twin momentum oscillators generated a sell signal in today's session. Therefore, in next trading session if the Nifty trades below 9,995 levels, then we advise traders to create short positions with a stop above 10,050 on closing basis and look for a targets close to 9,700 levels," he said.

Contrary to this, strength shall resume if the Nifty closes above 10,176 and in that scenario, the upswing shall initially get expanded towards 10,350, he said.

India VIX remained flattish and fell by 0.26 percent to 30.04.

The options data suggests that the Nifty could trade in a wider range of 9,700 to 10,300 levels. Maximum Put open interest was at 9,000 followed by 9,500 strike, while maximum Call open interest was at 10,000 followed by 10,500 strike.

Marginal Call writing was seen in 11,000 followed by 10,800 strike while Put writing was seen at 9,600 followed by 10,000 strike.

The Bank Nifty continued its winning streak for the seventh consecutive sessions as it rallied towards 21,600 intraday. It corrected by more than 700 points in the last hour but managed to close with the gains of around 2 percent at 20,940.70.

The index formed a bearish candle, which is similar to a Shooting Star, as it closed slightly below the opening zones with the long upper shadow.

"The Bank Nifty failed to attempt its previous swing high of 21,967 but still forming higher high - higher lows on the daily scale. Now, the rate-sensitive index may see some consolidation with immediate support at 20,500 then 20,000, while a hurdle is at 21,600 then 22,000 levels," Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.



