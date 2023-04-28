 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Momentum strong but further rally possible if Nifty holds 18,000, India VIX at 40-month low

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 28, 2023 / 05:08 PM IST

Hence, if the momentum continues and the Nifty50 holds psychological 18,000 mark, then 18,200-18,300 are expected to be next resistance levels to watch, with supports which shifted higher to 17,900 followed by 17,800 levels, experts said.

The Nifty50 remained in a strong momentum after bottoming out at 17,550 and continued its upward journey throughout the week ended April 28 to end above a three-month high. In fact, it was a great beginning for the May series, thanks to positive global cues and a fall in oil prices.

The index gained strength after an initial couple of hours of volatility and maintained a northward move for the rest of the session. The index hit an intraday high of 18,089 in late trade and finally settled with 150 points gains at 18,065, the highest closing level since January 24 this year.

The Nifty50 has formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with higher volumes and making higher highs and higher lows for the fifth straight session. Also, there was a healthy breakout of a long downward-sloping resistance trendline adjoining highs of December 1 (record high) last year and April 17 this year.

There was a big bullish candle formation on the weekly scale with above-average volumes, as the index rallied 2.5 percent for the week, the highest weekly gains since July 2022.