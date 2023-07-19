Technical View | Momentum stays strong; 20,000 on Nifty may be a reality soon

The overall undertone of the Bank Nifty index remains bullish.

Bulls maintained their stronghold over Dalal Street despite bears' intermittent attempts, as the Nifty50 surpassed another milestone of 19,800 on a closing basis for the first time on July 19, backed by banking and financial services, and index heavyweight Reliance Industries.

The Nifty opened a tad above 19,800 and hit an intraday fresh record high of 19,852 in the morning, but lost all gains in late morning deals and fell below the previous day's closing. However, it could not sustain for long at lower levels and bounced back in the afternoon amid volatility. It gained major strength in late trade and finally settled at 19,829, up 80 points.

The index has formed a bullish candlestick pattern with a long lower shadow and small upper shadow on the daily charts, with continuing higher highs and higher lows formation for the fifth consecutive session. Also, the momentum indicators RSI (relative strength index) and MACD (moving average convergence divergence) remained bullish.

Hence, the psychological 20,000 mark can be seen on the Nifty50 soon, with immediate support at 19,700, followed by 19,600-19,500 levels, experts said.

"Technically, today's candlestick pattern indicates a formation of high wave type candle pattern at the highs, which is the second similar pattern in the last two sessions. This market action indicates a stiff resistance zone for the Nifty at 19,850 levels," Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities said.

Minor negative patterns are not getting confirmed at the highs or hurdles and there is an absence of any reasonable downward corrections from the resistances. This is a positive indication, he says.

Shetti thinks the underlying uptrend of the Nifty remains intact. "The Nifty is expected to move above the hurdle of 19,800-19,850 levels in the short term. The immediate upside target is to be watched around the historical 20K mark. Immediate support is placed at 19,700 levels," he said.

The Options data also indicated that 20,000 can be a possibility on the Nifty50 in the coming days if it decisively holds 19,800, with immediate support at 19,700.

Ahead of weekly expiry, as per Options data, the maximum Call open interest was at 20,000 strike, followed by 19,900 strike, with meaningful Call writing at 19,900 strike, then 20,100 & 20,000 strikes, whereas the maximum Put open interest was seen at 19,800 strike, followed by 19,700 strike, with Put writing at 19,800 strike, then 19,700 strike.

Bank Nifty

The Bank Nifty also experienced buying interest from lower levels, indicating that bulls are active in the market, as the index has formed a bullish candlestick pattern with a long lower shadow on the daily charts. This is also an Inside Bar candlestick pattern as the index traded within the previous day's range.

The Bank Nifty rose 266 points to end at a fresh record closing high of 45,677.

"The immediate resistance on the upside is situated at 45,800. If the index manages to sustain above this level, it is likely to open up further upside potential towards 46,000 and 46,300 levels," Kunal Shah, senior technical & derivative analyst at LKP Securities said.

The overall undertone of the Bank Nifty index remains bullish, suggesting that the prevailing trend is in favour of the bulls. Given this bullish sentiment, it is recommended to adopt a "buy on dip" approach, he said.

The falling volatility also favoured bulls. India VIX, the fear index, declined 0.93 percent from 11.71 to 11.60 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.