Technical View | Late-trade recovery takes Nifty near one-month high; 19,700 next level to watch

Late-trade recovery takes Nifty near 1-month high

The Nifty50 has seen a healthy recovery in late trade after volatility, and maintained an upward journey for four days in a row on September 6. The index achieved the target of 19,600 and now experts expect it to hit 19,700 provided it holds 19,600 going ahead, supported by technical as well as options parameters, with immediate support at 19,500.

The Nifty50 started off the day on a positive note at 19,581, but could not sustain for long and corrected up to 19,492 in the afternoon. The index managed to rebound in late trade amid volatility and surpassed the 19,600 mark as well. It settled at 19,611, the highest closing level since August 9, up 36 points and formed a bullish candlestick pattern with a long lower shadow on the daily charts, making higher highs formation for the fourth straight day.

"The bullish crossover of the 21EMA (exponential moving average placed at 19,448) and 55EMA (19,292) has persisted, signalling an ongoing bullish trend," Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities said.

Additionally, a bullish crossover in the RSI (relative strength index) highlights the index's strength. In the short term, Nifty may target levels of 19,750 or even 20,000, he feels.

On the downside, key support rests at 19,440, and the market is expected to maintain a buy-on-dips strategy as long as this support level holds, he said.

Option data indicated that 19,700 is expected to be the next key resistance area for the Nifty50, with support at the 19,500 mark.

The maximum weekly Call open interest was seen at 19,700 strike, followed by 19,600 strike, with Call writing at 19,700 strike, then 19,800 strike, while the maximum Put open interest was at 19,500 strike, followed by 19,400 strike, with writing at 19,600 strike, then 19,400 strike.

Bank Nifty

The Bank Nifty continued its downtrend but took support at 44,200 levels and recovered around 200 points from the same, to close at 44,409, down 123 points. The index has formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, though witnessed a pullback from the day's low.

"On the downside, 44,200 proved to be a strong support and the Bank Nifty witnessed a sharp pullback from the support. Going forward we expect the positive momentum to continue and expect the Bank Nifty to target levels of 45,000 – 45,200 from a short-term perspective," Jatin Gedia, technical research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said.

He feels the daily and hourly momentum indicators are providing divergent signals which can lead to a sideways consolidation; however, the downside appears limited.

