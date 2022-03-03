Technical View | Large bearish candle on Nifty after Doji formation is a cause for concern

Bank Nifty opened positive at 35,621 but failed to hold above 35,500-35,800 levels and drifted lower to hit the day's low of 34,721.

The Nifty50 wiped out all morning gains in the afternoon session and extended downtrend to close with more than 100 points loss on March 3 as further increase in oil prices to $120 a barrel amid escalated Ukraine-Russia war spooked market participants.

The index formed a large bearish candle which resembles Inside Bar kind of pattern formation on the daily charts. Large bearish candle after Doji formation in the previous session is a cause for concern for the market, experts feel.

The selling pressure in banking & financials, auto, and FMCG pulled the market down.

The volatility subsided a bit on Thursday, falling 3.68 percent to 28.16 levels, but experts feel it has to be around 20-22 levels to provide stability to the market.

The Nifty50 opened higher at 16,723 and hit an intraday high of 16,769, but profit booking & selling pressure stepped in during afternoon trade, resulting into the index falling up to 16,443 intraday. The index finally settled at 16,498, down 108 points.

Also read - Taking Stock | Nifty ends below 16,500 amid high volatility; Sensex slips 366 points

"Nifty50 seems to be consolidating inside the trading range, of a large bullish candle registered on February 28, between 16,815 and 16,356 levels which resulted in an Inside Bar kind of formation. However, the large bearish candle of the session is a cause for concern," says Mazhar Mohammad, Founder & Chief Market Strategist at Chartviewindia.

In the next session, he says if the index trades below 16,470 levels, then weakness can get extended towards 16,356 levels.

On the other hand, to display some kind of strength, Nifty needs to emerge out of the minor trading range with a close above 16,815 levels, he says. "In that scenario the pullback swing can be expected to extend into the zone of 16,900 – 17,100 levels."

Also read - Gainers & Losers: Five stocks that moved the most on March 3

For the time being, Mazhar Mohammad advised traders to stay neutral on the long side whereas intraday traders can consider shorting below 16,470 levels and look for a modest target of 16,360 levels.

On option front, maximum Call open interest was seen at 18,000, followed by 17,000 strike while there was maximum Put open interest at 16,500 strike, followed by 16,000 strike.

Marginal Call writing was seen at 16,800 and then 16,700 strike while marginal Put writing was seen at 16,500 and then 16,000 strike. This option data indicated that the Nifty50 could see a trading range of 16,200 to 16,800 levels in the coming days.

Also read - Bajar Gupshup | Sensex falls 366 points, Nifty closes below 16,500; Auto and financials lose

On the stocks front, positive setup in ONGC, GAIL, Coal India, Power Grid, Muthoot Finance, NALCO, L&T Technology, Wipro, L&T Infotech, Trent, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Vedanta, Cipla and Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, says Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

He further says weakness was seen in Gujarat Gas, United Breweries, Escorts, Ashok Leyland, UltraTech Cement, Ramco Cements, ACC, Asian Paints, Ambuja Cements, InterGlobe Aviation, Havells, Eicher Motors, Dr Reddy's Labs, Bharat Forge, Grasim, HUL, Bajaj Auto, Maruti, Bata India, TVS Motor, Motherson Sumi and M&M.

Bank Nifty opened positive at 35,621 but failed to hold above 35,500-35,800 levels and drifted lower to hit the day's low of 34,721. The index closed with losses of 429 points at 34,944.

It formed a bearish candle on daily scale and has been forming lower lows since the last three sessions. "Now till it holds below 35,250 levels, weakness could be seen towards 34,500 and 34,250 levels whereas resistance can be seen at 35,500 and 35,750 levels," says Chandan Taparia.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.