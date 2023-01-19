 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Technical View | Lacklustre day for Nifty, 18,200 remain crucial for upside

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 19, 2023 / 05:07 PM IST

For traders, 18,050 will be the immediate support; below it, the index can slip to 17,950-17,900. Above 18,050, the index can retest 18,200, market experts say

The Nifty ended lower on January 19 after a healthy pullback in the previous session on negative global cues as US Fed officials retained a hawkish stance to bring inflation down.

The index opened lower at 18,120 and moved in the 18,155-18,064 range. The index finally settled 58 points lower at 18,108. Most sectors, barring oil & gas, and IT, closed in the red.

The Nifty formed Inside Bar and Doji pattern on the daily chart on January 19. A Doji candle is formed when the closing level is near its opening level, indicating indecisiveness among buyers and sellers about future market direction.

Hence, 18,000 is expected to act as a crucial support followed by 17,900, whereas 18,200 is likely to be key hurdle for the Nifty, experts said.

"After a promising pullback rally the Nifty has formed an inside body candle, which is indicating non-directional activity," Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities said.

For traders, 18,050 would be the immediate support; below it, the index can slip to 17,950-17,900. Above 18,050, the index can retest 18,200, the market expert said.