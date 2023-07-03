Technical View | Hold long positions with trailing stop-loss as new high likely to continue

Market

Relentless buying continued in the equity markets for the fifth consecutive session as the bulls look unstoppable, lifting Nifty50 beyond the 19,300 mark on July 3 despite a jump in volatility. It gained more than 650 points in five sessions without a meaningful pullback.

We have seen a positive opening for yet another session and maintained an upward journey throughout the day with the Nifty50 hitting a fresh all-time high of 19,345. The index finally settled at 19,322.50, up 133.50 points and formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily scale, making higher highs and higher lows for the fourth consecutive day.

The momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) at 75 levels also showed a bullish sign, though we have a negative crossover on the hourly charts. The immediate resistance for the Nifty50 is likely to be 19,400, followed by the much-awaited 19,500 mark, with near-term support at 19,000 levels, experts said.

"The hourly momentum indicator has triggered a negative crossover, which indicates loss of momentum, however, we shall await evidence on the price front to forecast a consolidation," Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said.

He feels a break of today’s low (19,234) shall be the first sign to look for a consolidation to set in and until then the strategy to trade would be to hold on to the long positions with a trailing stop-loss mechanism.

"Overall, the uptrend is intact, and we expect levels of 19,500. In terms of levels, the 19,230–19,200 mark shall act as a crucial support zone while 19,380 – 19,400 shall act as a crucial resistance zone," Jatin said.

According to the weekly Options data, we have maximum Call open interest at 19,500 strike, followed by 19,300 strike, with Call writing at 19,300 strike, then 19,500 strike, whereas the maximum Put open interest was at 19,300 strike, followed by 19,000 strike, with Put writing at 19,300 strike, then 19,200 strike.

The above data indicated that 19,300 is expected to be the crucial area for the market for further direction on either side of trade going ahead.

“The Nifty index continued its rally post short covering in the sold calls of 19,000 and 19,200 in both the weekly and monthly expiries. The trend is strongly still up and we can expect another 100 to 200 points before we see some consolidation that can happen around the 19,400/19,500 levels," Rahul K Ghose, Founder & CEO at Hedged said.

Bank Nifty

We have also seen continued buying in Bank Nifty as the index remained in positive terrain for the entire session, hitting a fresh record high of 45,353. It closed above the 45,000 mark for the first time, climbing 411 points to 45,158 and formed a bullish candlestick pattern with a long upper shadow and a small lower shadow on the daily charts.

"With the resistance level now turning into support, it suggests a positive outlook for the index. Traders and investors should maintain a buy approach, taking advantage of the bullish sentiment," Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities said.

However, it is important to note that the next resistance level is at 45,500, where fresh Call writing has been observed. This indicates a potential hurdle that may slow down the upward movement of the index, he feels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.