Technical View | Decisive close above 18,250 can drive further uptrend in Nifty

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 03, 2023 / 04:56 PM IST

In the coming session, if the index decisively crosses 18,250 with good support at 18,150, then 18,300-18,400 can be a possibility as the volatility also has cooled down, experts say

The Nifty50 continued its northward journey for the second consecutive session and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts by making a higher high and higher low on January 3, indicating positive consolidation. Banking and financial services, technology, and healthcare stocks led the market higher.

In the coming session, if the index decisively crosses the 18,250 level taking good support at 18,150, then 18,300-18,400 can be a possibility as the volatility also cooled down further, experts have said. Also, the index has seen a breakout of the downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining December 1 record high of 18,887, December 22 and December 30, 2022, indicating a positive sentiment.

The Nifty50 opened lower at 18,163 and showed recovery to trade higher in the morning trade itself. At noon, the index lost all those gains but recouped all the losses in the last couple of hours of trade to hit a day's high of 18,252 and closed with 35 points gain at 18,232.

"Positive consolidation formation on daily charts and higher bottom formation on intraday charts are indicating the continuation of an uptrend wave in the near future," Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities said.

For traders, 18,150 would be the trend decider level, above which, the index could rally till 18,300-18,350, Chouhan stated.

On the flip side, the market expert said that below 18,150 uptrend would be vulnerable, and below the same, the index could slip to 18,050-18,025.