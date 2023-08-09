Technical View | Decisive breakout of falling resistance trendline can drive rally in Nifty

For Nifty, 19,650-19,700 area will be crucial for rally

The Nifty50 saw a nice recovery in the last hour of trade after consolidation, despite a lack of support from Bank Nifty and closed above 19,600 on August 9, ahead of the interest rate decision by the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in its meeting scheduled on August 10.

Given the late-hour optimism, if the index manages to close around 19,650-19,700 levels, which coincides with the falling resistance trendline adjoining swing highs from record high levels, and sustains there, then market experts expect a possible rally towards the 19,800-20,000 area while taking the crucial support at the 19,500-19,300 zone.

The Nifty50 opened flat at 19,579 and corrected up to 19,468 amid consolidation but gained nice strength during the last hour and rose 62 points to close at 19,633 forming a bullish candlestick pattern with a long lower shadow on the daily charts, indicating buying interest at lower levels.

"Technically this pattern indicates a Bullish Hammer-type pattern (not a classical one), but the placement of the pattern is not ideal. Nifty is currently placed at the important resistance of down sloping trend line around 19,650-19,700 levels," Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities said.

He feels a decisive move above this hurdle (19,650-19,700) is expected to negate the bearish chart pattern and could open the next upside target of around 19,900-20,000 levels in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 19,460 levels, he said.

On the Option front, we have maximum Call open interest at 19,800 strike, followed by 19,700 strike, with meaningful Call writing at same strikes in the same sequence, whereas the maximum Put open interest was at 19,500 strike, followed by 19,400 strike, with Put writing at 19,500 strike, then 19,600 strike.

The above data suggested that 19,700-19,700 is expected to immediate resistance area for the Nifty, with support at 19,500-19,400 levels.

Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty remained rangebound with still taking support at 44,500 levels and failed to climb above 45,000, forming small bodied bearish candlestick pattern with a long lower shadow on the daily charts, indicating the recovery from the day's low ahead of the RBI policy meeting outcome.

The index recovered nearly 350 points from the day's low to close at 44,881, down 84 points.

"A clear and decisive market move is expected only after the policy announcement, as this event could potentially influence the market sentiment significantly," Kunal Shah, senior technical & derivative analyst at LKP Securities said.

"There is a support level evident at 44,500, while a resistance level stands at 45,150. Breaking above or below either of these levels could trigger sustained trending moves in the index," he added.

The broader markets remained in a positive mode with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gaining 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.