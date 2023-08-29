Technical View | Consolidation to continue till Nifty decisively breaks 19,250-19,400 range

The short-term trend of the Nifty remains choppy.

The Nifty50 extended its uptrend and continued making higher highs-higher lows formation for the second consecutive session on August 29, though we have seen a bearish candlestick pattern formation on the daily charts. As long as 19,250 is being held, the rangebound trade is expected to continue, and once the index decisively breaks the 19,350-19,400 area, on the higher side, which coincides with a falling sloping resistance trendline as well as 10-day EMA (exponential moving average - 19,376), 19,600 can be a possibility, experts said.

The Nifty50 opened higher at 19,375 and remained volatile throughout the session, but maintained the previous close. The index hit an intraday high of 19,378 and low of 19,309, before closing the session at 19,343, up 37 points.

"A small negative candle was formed on the daily chart with a minor lower shadow. Technically, this pattern indicates a minor upside bounce in the market with rangebound action," said Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities.

The lower tops and bottoms continued on the daily chart (since a record high of 19,991 on July 20), and the upmove of the last two sessions is expected to form a new lower top of the sequence.

Shetti says the short-term trend of the Nifty remains choppy. "The market could encounter strong resistance around 19,450-19,500 levels in the next 1-2 sessions. A break below the immediate support of 19,250 could drag the Nifty down to the crucial lower supports of 19,100-19,000 levels in the near term," he said.

On the Option front, the maximum Call open interest was at 19,500 strike, followed by 19,400 and 19,600 strikes, with meaningful Call writing at 19,400 strike, then 19,700 strike. On the Put side, we have seen the maximum open interest at 19,300 strike, followed by 19,000 strike, with writing at 19,300 strike, then 19,000 strike.

The above data indicated that 19,400-19,600 is expected to be a critical resistance area on the higher side, with support at 19,300-19,000.

"The open interest data is suggesting a rangebound movement in the Indexes both for the Nifty and the Bank Nifty for the coming week's expiry. Even as we go into the September series, the open interest data is not giving any significant direction apart from the fact that 19,000 will act as a very strong base and the texture of the market remains a sell on rally up to 19,650 gets taken out," Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO at Hedged said.

Bank Nifty

The Bank Nifty also maintained higher highs and higher lows formation for yet another session, though the index lost the gains from the day's high to close flat and formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily time frame. The index once again tried to get back above 44,500 but failed to sustain the same.

The index settled at 44,495.30, up 0.60 point and remained at 50-day EMA.

"The Bank Nifty has also witnessed a day of consolidation. It opened on a positive note. However, as the day progressed it witnessed selling pressure and gave up most of the gains and closed absolutely flat," Jatin Gedia, technical research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said.

He expects the consolidation to continue. The range of consolidation is likely to be 44,000-45,000, he said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.