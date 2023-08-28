Technical View: Closing above 19,400 likely to be crucial for further rally in Nifty

19,400 likely to be crucial for further rally in Nifty

The Nifty50, as expected, rebounded on August 28 after Inverted Hammer Candlestick pattern formation last week. The index respected 19,200-19,250 levels, which is expected to be key support area going ahead, whereas unless and until the index gives strong closing above 19,400, the upward rally is unlikely and till then the consolidation may continue in coming sessions, experts said.

The Nifty50 opened higher at 19,298 and hit the day's low of 19,250. After initial volatility, the index gained strength and remained higher for the rest of session to touch an intraday high of 19,367, though there was a bit of profit taking in late trade. The index settled at 19,306, up 40 points, and formed Doji kind of candlestick pattern on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness among bulls and bears about future market trend.

"Normally, such Doji formations after a reasonable upmove or down move indicates trend reversals. But, having formed this pattern beside the negative candle of Friday signal rangebound action in the market," said Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities.

He feels the short-term trend of Nifty remains weak.

"As long as it trades below 19,400 levels, there is a chance of further weakness down to the next supports of 19,100-19,000 levels. A decisive move above the immediate resistance of 19,370-19,400 could open the next upside towards 19,600 levels for the short term," Nagaraj said.

On the Options front, we have seen the maximum Call open interest at 19,500 strike, followed by 19,400 strike and 19,300 strike, with Call writing at 19,500 strike, then 19,600 strike. On the Put side, the maximum open interest was at 19,300 strike, followed by 19,000 strike and 19,200 strike, with writing at 19,300 strike, then 19,200 strike.

The above data indicated that 19,400-19,500 is expected to be key hurdle area for the Nifty on the higher side, with support at 19,200-19,000 levels.

Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty also bounced back and closed exactly at 50-day EMA (exponential moving average), with making higher high, higher low formation. The index jumped 263 points to 44,494.7 and formed bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts. Going ahead, the firm closing above 44,500 levels can lift the index towards 45,000 mark, experts said.

"The Bank Nifty index displays a robust bullish sentiment at the lower end of the range, with sustained buying interest. As long as the index maintains its hold above the key level of 44,000, which coincides with significant Put open interest, the prevailing stance remains on the buy side," Kunal Shah, senior technical & derivative analyst at LKP Securities said.

He feels an immediate challenge for further upside movement is positioned at 44,500. A successful breach of this level could trigger short covering and drive the index towards 45,000, which is a significant due to the highest open interest build up on the Call side, he said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.