Technical View | Caution is the watchword, fresh uptrend only above 18,450

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 16, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST

As long as the Nifty holds 18,300-18,350, a new high can't be ruled out. The Bank Nifty again closed at a new high of 42,535, gaining 163 points from the previous close

The Nifty moved within a 100-point range throughout the session before closing flat on November 16 as global markets were cautious after a missile strike on Poland.

Two people were killed in Poland by a missile strike, raising fears of a widening conflict but preliminary reports indicated the weapon was fired by Ukraine to intercept a Russian missile.

After opening flat, the 50-share benchmark traded in the 18,442-18,344 range and settled 6 points higher at 18,410.

The index defended 18,400 and formed a Doji pattern on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness among the bulls and the bears.

As long as the index holds 18,300-18,350, a new high can't be ruled out, even as the Sensex ended at a fresh high for yet another session, experts said.

"The current market texture is non-directional and fresh uptrend is possible only after the 18,450 breakout level, above which the index could hit the level of 18,550-18,600," Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities said.