Technical View | Bulls hold fort for third consecutive week, trend likely to be positive above 17,700

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 13, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST

Nifty

The fight between bulls and bears ended finally in favour of the bulls as the Nifty50 recovered about 100 points from day's low and continued northward journey for ninth consecutive trading session on April 13.

The index opened moderately down at 17,807 and gradually erased gains to hit an intraday low of 17,730. However, the index showed smart recovery in later part of the session and climbed up to 17,842 before closing the session at 17,828, up 15.60 points.

The index has formed small bodied bullish candle on the daily charts with long lower shadow indicating support-based strong buying at lower levels, while it rallied 1.3 percent for the week and formed long bullish candlestick pattern on the weekly timeframe with making higher highs higher lows for third straight week.

Hence, psychological 18,000 mark is likely to be tested in coming sessions if the index manages to hold above 17,700 levels with momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) showing positive crossover, whereas the crucial support remained at 17,500, experts said.