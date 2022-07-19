Technical View | Bulls dominate for third day; Nifty may surpass 16,500 soon, say experts

The Nifty50 opened lower on July 19 but as the day progressed, bulls seem to have gradually consolidated their position despite volatility. The index climbed firmly above the 16,300 mark in the last hour of trade and closed near the day's high, forming another bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts. In fact, it has continued higher high-higher low formation for the second consecutive session. Banks, auto, metal and realty stocks saw healthy buying.

Hence, if the index sustains above Tuesday's low point (16,187) in coming sessions, the chances are increasing for the Nifty50 to make a march above 16,500 or the 200-day exponential moving average which is placed at 16,521, experts said.

MACD (moving average convergence divergence) indicated the positive direction for the market, while the RSI (relative strength index) moved above 60 levels, indicating that sentiments are also positive.

The broader space also participated in the run-up and outperformed frontliners. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices have gained 0.67 percent and 1 percent respectively on positive breadth. About 1,196 equity shares advanced against 752 declining shares on the NSE.

The Nifty50 opened with a gap-down of 90 points at 16,187, which was also the low point of the day, but gradually recovered those losses and gained strength in the last hour amid volatility to hit an intraday high of 16,360. The index settled at 16,340.50, up 62 points.

"The credibility of this upmove was enhanced as this counter witnessed buying interest on dips. Hence, sustaining above 16,187 levels, it can test its 200-day EMA, whose value is placed around 16,520 levels, which successfully capped the upswing in the past. Therefore, it remains critical for this index to clear the said hurdle to continue the expansion on the upside," Mazhar Mohammad, Founder and Chief Market Strategist at Chartviewindia said.

Till then this pullback swing shall remain vulnerable to a sudden sell-off, he feels.

Also read - Rupee could fall to 85 and Nifty to 14,200 after the pull-back rally: Elliott-Wave analyst Rohit Srivastava

Meanwhile, he said if the index fails to sustain above 16,187 levels on a closing basis, it should induce a fresh bout of selling pressure in the index.

Therefore, considering the critical resistance for the index around 16,500 levels, the market expert advised traders to book profits in the zone of 16,450–16,500 levels and remain on the sidelines.

The volatility index India VIX was up by 0.24 percent to 17.20 levels but remained below the 18 mark which is a comfort for bulls. The further fall in volatility from here on could add more stability in the market.

Also read - Nifty rebalancing: Adani Enterprises may replace Shree Cement in September

On the Option front, maximum Call open interest was witnessed at 17,000 strike followed by 16,500 strike while there was maximum Put open interest at 16,000 strike followed by 15,500 strike. Call writing was seen at 16,700 strike followed by 17,000 strike while Put writing was seen at 16,300 strike followed by 16,200 strike.

The above Option data clearly indicated that the Nifty may remain in a wider trading range of 16,000 to 16,650 levels in coming sessions.

Bank Nifty opened negative by more than 200 points at 35,113 but managed to witness buying interest after taking support at 35,100 levels. It climbed higher to hit an intraday high of 35,762 and outperformed the broader markets to close with gains of 362 points at 35,720.

Also read - Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 19

The banking index formed a strong bullish candle on the daily scale and gave the highest daily close of the last 36 trading sessions.

It started to form higher highs-higher lows with the support base gradually shifting higher. Now it has to hold above 35,500 levels to witness an upmove towards 36,000 and 36,250 levels while on the downside support is seen at 35,400 and 35,250 levels, Chandan Taparia, Vice President, Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

On the stocks front, he said there was a positive setup in Federal Bank, Escorts, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, City Union Bank, Hindustan Aeronautics, PFC, Axis Bank, Ramco Cement, M&M Financial, UltraTech Cement, Cholamandalam Investment, Mahindra and Mahindra, SBI, Shriram Transport Finance, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever, while weakness was seen in ONGC, Coforge, HDFC Life and PVR.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.