Technical View | Bullish Harami pattern on weekly scale raises possibility of upward journey in Nifty

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 30, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST

The Option data indicates that the Nifty50 may trade in the range of 17,800-18,300 levels in the coming days

The Nifty50 wiped out all its previous day's gains, falling half a percent on December 30, the last day of the year 2022, and formed a long bearish candle which resembles a Bearish Piercing kind of pattern on the daily charts, indicating some kind of nervousness. In fact, it was a weak start to the January series.

But the weekly scale presented a different scenario. The index recouped more than half of its previous week's losses and formed a bullish candle which looked like a Bullish Harami kind of pattern formation on the weekly frame, indicating a bullish reversal sign after back-to-back losses in the previous three consecutive weeks. Even the momentum oscillator RSI-14 (relative strength index) is at 56 level on the weekly scale, indicating the positive momentum in prices, experts said.

The index opened above the 50-day SMA or simple moving average of 18,250 at 18,259 but lost all the momentum in late trade to hit a day's low of 18,080. The index has defended 18,100 and closed 86 points lower at 18,105 on Friday, but gained 1.7 percent for the week after taking support at 17,780 level.

A bullish Harami pattern is formed at the bottom of a downtrend or near a significant support zone. This pattern is made up of two candlesticks.

"The benchmark Nifty recovered smartly during the week, pairing more than 50 percent of the previous week's loss. The index has formed a Bullish Harami pattern on the weekly chart, suggesting a bullish reversal," Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said.

He feels that the trend for the short term is likely to remain bullish as long as it remains above 17,800 on a closing basis.