Technical View | Bullish candle formation continues; 18,250 crucial for further upside

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 29, 2022 / 04:52 PM IST

The Nifty50 has taken support at 50-day exponential moving average of 18,165 and now seems ready to move towards 18,250, the 50-day simple moving average, which is crucial for further northward journey. Key support levels are at 18,100-18,000, say experts

The Nifty50 recouped all its losses in the last hour of trade and closed the monthly F&O expiry session on a positive note on December 29 despite weakness in Asian counterparts, with a fall in volatility.

The index opened lower at 18,046, tracking correction in global peers amid recession fears, and fell a tad below the psychological 18,000 mark in the morning amid volatility, but posted a robust recovery in the last hour of trade to close at 18,191, up 68.50 points.

For the third straight session, the index smartly defended the 18,100 mark and continued the formation of a bullish candlestick pattern by making higher highs on the daily charts. The momentum oscillator RSI (relative strength index) at the 47 level largely retained an upward journey after testing the oversold zone.

Overall, the index has taken support at the 50-day exponential moving average of 18,165 and now seems ready to move towards 18,250, the 50-day simple moving average, which is crucial for a further northward journey, with key support levels at 18,100-18000, experts said.

Banking, metal, and oil & gas shares aided the market rally on Thursday.

"The Nifty took support near 18,000 and bounced back sharply. A bullish candle on daily charts and higher bottom formation on intraday charts are indicating further uptrend from the current levels," Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities said.