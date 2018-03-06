Technical View: Brace for more downside; Nifty forms strong bearish candle

Bears took control over D-Street in afternoon trade on Tuesday in an otherwise stable market and formed a strong bearish candle towards the closing of the trade.

The index formed a bearish candle for the third consecutive session in a row to broke below its crucial support placed at 10,276 which was the intraday low formed on February 6th, 2018. The index hit the lowest level in the year 2018 as cracked 1 percent in trade.

As long as banking space remains under pressure, Nifty is unlikely to see a steep rise. If the index spends more time consolidating below 10,300 there could be a possibility of a breakdown of 200-DMA placed around 10,060, suggest experts.

The last hour selling in markets weakened bulls control on D-Street which was largely led by a selloff in the banking space. The NiftyPSU index closed 2.8 percent lower while Nifty Bank ended 1.4 percent down at 24,448.45.

NiftyBank opened positive but failed to hold above 25000 zones and witnessed a sharp decline towards 24350 zones. It broke an important event day’s low (Gujrat Election Result low) of 24617 made in December 2017 and resulted into a fresh trigger for selling pressure.

“Nifty Bank has also broken its 200-DEMA and has been making the lower top – lower bottom formation on the weekly scale. Index witnessed sustained selling after breaking the important support and fell down sharply in last hour of the session,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol told Moneycontrol.

“Now, till it holds below 24750-24800 zones, weakness could continue towards 23900 then 23600 zones while on the upside hurdles are seen at psychological 25000 zones,” he said.

The Nifty index opened positive but failed to hold above its immediate hurdle of 10430 zones and witnessed a sharp decline towards 10215 levels. It hit an intraday high of 10,441 but then bears took control of the index and pushed it below 10,300. The Nifty closed 109 points lower at 10,249.

The Nifty50 is now trading below its crucial short-term moving averages and the only trend that looks like a possibility is down. However, marginal technical bounce back could be expected. But, the trend in the short term has shifted towards the south.

“The Nifty50 has finally broken down below its consolidation range of 10600 – 10300 levels as it registered a robust bearish candle and appears to have opened fresh leg of the downswing,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Technically speaking post this range breakdown ideally Nifty50 should head in southern direction by another 300 points towards 10,000 levels,” he said.

Mohammad further added that in between support can be expected towards 10,099 levels which is its 200 Day Exponential Moving Average and for time being upsides shall be capped around 10440 levels and unless this level is crossed on closing basis strength shall not be expected.

India VIX moved up by 5.52 percent at 16.24. VIX has spiked about 15 percent in the last two trading sessions which are giving an upper hand to bears and upside seems to be capped as Put Call Ratio has been falling down since last four trading sessions.

On the options front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is seen at 10000 followed by 10400 strikes while maximum Call open interest is at 10700 followed by 10500 strikes.

Significant Call writing was seen at 10300 followed by 10500, 10600 and 10400 strikes which are restricting its upside moved while Put unwinding is seen at immediate strikes which are giving the scope for further declines.

“Option band signifies a shift in the lower trading range between 10100 to 10450 zones for next coming sessions. The Nifty index has seen a correction of more than 200 points from its opening levels and formed a Bearish candle on the daily scale,” said Taparia.

“It also failed to complete its gap zone (10447-10428) and formed a negative price pattern. Now a hold below 10300-10333 could extend its weakness towards 10200 then 10100-10074 zones while on the upside hurdles are seen at 10333 then 10430 levels,” he said.