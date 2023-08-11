Technical View | Bears dominate Dalal Street, 19,300-19,200 can decide further downside for Nifty

19,650 can act as a critical hurdle on the higher side for Nifty

The Nifty50 has seen a breakout of previous four-day consolidation on the downside and as a result, fell below 19,500 on August 11, continuing downtrend for second straight session. The index has also broken the upward sloping support trendline adjoining lows of March and August.

Hence, the next crucial support area to watch out for would be 19,300-19,200 (around August low and 50-day EMA - exponential moving average respectively) and if the same gets broken then sharp correction can be possible in coming days, experts said, adding the 19,650 can act as a critical hurdle on the higher side.

The Nifty50 opened higher at 19,554, but immediately lost ground to trade lower for rest of the session amid volatility and hit a day's low of 19,413. The index declined 115 points to 19,428 and formed long bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts.

"A long bear candle was formed on the daily chart, which is indicating a downside breakout of the smaller range movement of the last few sessions. The negative chart pattern like lower tops and bottoms continued as per daily timeframe chart and the swing high of 19,645 of August 9 could be considered as a new lower top of the sequence," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

Hence, he feels the market is expected to slide down to 19,290 or lower in the coming sessions to confirm a new lower bottom of the sequence. Any upside bounce from here could encounter resistance around 19,550 levels for the short term, he said.

On the weekly basis, the Nifty50 traded within the previous week's range and formed bearish candlestick pattern with minor upper shadow on the weekly scale, falling nearly half a percent.

On the Option front, 19,600 still owns the maximum Call open interest, followed by 19,500 and 20,000 strikes, with meaningful Call writing at 19,500 strike, then 19,600 strike, whereas on the Put side, 19,400 strike has maximum open interest, followed by 19,500 strike, with writing at 19,400 strike, then 19,300 strike.

The above data suggested that the Nifty may remain in the range of 19,300-19,600 area in the coming sessions.

Bank Nifty

With clear dominance of bears, the Bank Nifty index has broken its crucial support of 44,500-44,400 levels held in the recent past and fell decisively by 343 points to close at 44,199. The index has formed Bearish Belt Hold kind of pattern on the daily charts, indicating the bulls may be losing momentum to bears, while on the weekly charts, too, it has seen bearish candlestick pattern, making lower highs, lower lows formation for second consecutive week, falling 1.5 percent.

"The Bank Nifty index is currently dominated by bears, as evidenced by the breach of the crucial support level at 44,400 on a closing basis. The prevailing sentiment seems to lean towards selling on rallies, with an immediate resistance level observed around 44,500," Kunal Shah, senior technical & derivative analyst at LKP Securities said.

Looking ahead, he feels the index's next significant support is positioned at 43,700, which might serve as a buying zone for the bulls, potentially triggering a bounce back.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.