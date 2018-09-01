App
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2018 02:51 PM IST

Technical classroom: What are support and resistance and why is it important?

A support level is a price level where the price tends to find buying interest as it is going down. This means the price is more likely to "bounce" off this level rather than break through it

Chandan Taparia

Support and resistance are major concepts in technical analysis. Support is basically a price level at which sufficient demand is expected to occur and stop the prices from falling temporary or permanently.

While resistance is a price level at which sufficient supply is expected to occur and stop the prices from rising temporary or permanently.

In other words, support levels are where demand is perceived to be strong enough to prevent the price from falling further and Resistance levels are prices, where selling is expected to be strong enough to prevent prices from rising higher.

1

What is support?

A support level is a price level where the price tends to find buying interest as it is going down. This means the price is more likely to "bounce" off this level rather than break through it.

However, once the price has passed this level, by an amount exceeding some noise, it is likely to continue dropping until it finds another support level.

What is resistance?

A resistance level is the opposite of a support level. It is where the price tends to find selling pressure as it is going up. This means the price is more likely to "bounce" off this level rather than break through it.

However, once the price has passed this level, by an amount exceeding some noise, it is likely that it will continue rising until it finds another resistance level.

Importance of support and resistance:

Support and Resistance levels are a critical part of trend analysis because it can be used to make specific trading decisions and identify when a trend is about to reverse.

For example, a trader might identify an upcoming support level and decide to start buying the stock as it approaches knowing that it will likely rebound higher. These levels both test and confirm trends and should be closely monitored by anyone using technical analysis.

As long as the price remains between these two levels, the trend is likely to continue in the prevailing direction.

However a break beyond support or resistance does not always indicate a reversal. For example, a breakout higher may be the start of a faster bullish trend and vice versa for a breakdown below trend line support.

There are also instance of ‘false breakouts’ when a price may breakout higher on low volume and then fall back into a price channel.
