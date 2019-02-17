Technical Classroom: What are Bullish Pennant, Bearish Pennant

Chandan Taparia

We will be discussing about Pennants. Pennants are continuation chart patterns formed after strong moves. After a big upward or downward move, buyers or sellers usually pause to catch their breath before taking the pair further in the same direction. Because of this, the price usually consolidates and forms a tiny symmetrical triangle which is called a pennant. While the price is still consolidating, more buyers or sellers usually decide to jump in on the strong move, forcing the price to break out of the pennant formation.

Bullish pennant is a continuation pattern that marks a pause in the movement of a price halfway through a strong uptrend, giving an opportunity to go long and profit from the rest of the price rise. In other words, Bullish pennants occur just after a sharp rise in price and resemble a triangular flag as the price moves sideways, making gradually lower highs and higher lows. The uptrend then continues with another similar-sized rise in price. The sharp climb in price would resume after a brief period of consolidation when bulls gather enough energy to take the price higher again.

A Bearish pennant is the exact opposite of a Bullish pennant. They are continuation patterns that mark a pause in the movement of a price halfway through a strong downtrend offering an opportunity to go short. This pattern is formed during a steep, almost vertical, downtrend. After that sharp drop in price, some sellers close their positions while other sellers decide to join the trend, making the price consolidate for a bit. As soon as enough sellers jump in, the price breaks below the bottom of the pennant and continues to move down.

Unlike the other chart patterns where the size of the next move is approximately the height of the formation, pennant signals much stronger moves.

